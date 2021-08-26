Teyana Taylor reveals she had emergency surgery to remove lumps in breast

Taylor let viewers into her health scare on Wednesday night's episode of the E! show, "We Got Love Iman & Teyana."

In the Wednesday episode of her reality series, We Got Love Iman & Teyana, Teyana Taylor revealed she had emergency surgery to remove lumps in her breast.

Premiering earlier this year on the E! network, We Got Love Iman & Teyana follows Taylor and husband Iman Shumpert and gives “an unfiltered behind-the-scenes look at their lives juggling music, fashion, business and family.” The latest episode delivered on the description’s promise, giving a raw look at a health scare the singer went through.

In the latest episode of the reality series, Taylor underwent emergency surgery in Miami after finding lumps in her breast. The episode showcased exactly when it happened, with Taylor telling the viewers in a confessional: “It was a lot of lumps, which is really bad.”

Her physician conducted a biopsy on Taylor, and, thankfully, everything was normal with the singer’s breasts after the tissue was sent to pathology.

Taylor continued to describe the experience as “scary” for her and her family, explaining in the episode: “I just want this to be the last time I go through this. Cancer runs through my family, so it’s a scary thing both for me and Iman.”

Due to the nature of the surgery, her doctor advised Taylor she should not lift anything heavy for about six weeks, including her two daughters, Rue, who’s 11 months old, and 5-year-old Junie.

This was the hardest part, she explained in the episode.

“It’s tough, I’m definitely overwhelmed because I miss my kids so much, I miss Iman so much,” Taylor shared. “I think that’s probably the longest I’ve been away from them. My number-one priority is to hurry up and get back home, but I know I need to take care of what I need to take care of as well.”

The episode did let fans in on the emotional reunion between Taylor and her children. Later in the episode, Taylor comes home and gets an adorable greeting from Junie. “I love you, Mommy,” she says while handing her a card and flowers.

“Oh my gosh, it’s so great to see them right now,” Taylor gushed in a confessional, “because honestly, this week in Miami has been very, very emotional for me because it’s very seldom that we’re apart. Junie is so loving and caring.”

