Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert to star in reality show ‘We Got Love’

The couple previously had a reality series, ‘Teyana & Iman’ but it ended after one season

The Shumperts have a new series on the way.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are set to star in their own series, We Got Love Iman & Teyana for E!

The details on the series are slim but the show is expected to be “an unfiltered behind-the-scenes look at their lives juggling music, fashion, business and family,” it was announced Thursday. A premiere date has not been released yet.

Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor attend The Compound and Luxury Watchmaker Roger Dubuis Hosts NBA All-Star Dinner at STK Chicago on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Roger Dubuis)

The couple previously had a reality series in 2018 with VH1, Teyana & Iman, but it ended after one season.

Taylor and Shumpert, both 30, married in 2016. They share two daughters, Junie, 5, and Rue, 8 months.

The power couple are known for their unapologetic love and have spoken openly about their relationship over the years. During an interview with XONecole in 2017, Shumpert spoke on how the young couple makes it work.

“We constantly trust that no matter what we go through, we’re going to end up closer. You’ve got to fight for that,” said the Brooklyn Nets player. “You can’t be weak about it. It’s going to be some stuff that can really scar you and really cut you deep. There’s going to be some stuff that you just, it annoys you and you just don’t want to be a part of. Your partner is going to be hurting and you as the other partner can’t fix it. It’s not for you to fix, it’s for you to be there, for you to be a rock. You’ve got to be a partner and say, ‘I’m going to hold it down.'”

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert attend the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb, Neuro Drinks and Walmart on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF)

The couple has had their share of ups and downs. In 2019, there were rumors of the NBA player having a child outside of their marriage but it was never confirmed.

But Taylor shut down the accusations as reported by theGrio:

“1. I’ve never seen/touched that girl in my life. 2. My page is gone because I’m upset at @defjam for not dropping my damn “WTP” video on time, per usual. 3. It’s really sad that lies are entertained so much than the truth. 4. Iman is not dumb he know I’d kill him End of story.”

Aside from the new reality series, Taylor has another big opportunity coming her way that she is dedicating herself to as reported by theGrio. During an interview with PEOPLE, she spoke about landing the opportunity to play singer Dionne Warwick in a biopic. The 30-year-old shared that the chance to play the music icon is a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

“It was a fight to be able to have this opportunity and to play a role of someone that I look up to and you love, such an iconic person. To me, it’s a feeling I almost can’t explain,” Taylor said.

She hopes the role will give her the opportunity to stretch her acting, something she hasn’t been able to do in the past.

”I’ve done a lot of movies and TV shows, but I still feel like I never really got the chance for people to really see me act. And I never got a chance to be in a serious film, where I literally have to bring somebody else’s story to life,” Taylor told PEOPLE. “So, that in itself is a whole ‘nother level of pressure. But one thing about me is, any role that I’m playing, I go full in. I don’t half a– anything.”

