Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji star in exclusive clip of Hulu’s ‘Vacation Friends’

Vacation Friends premieres on Hulu on Friday Aug. 27

Get ready for your next favorite vacation flick! Hulu’s upcoming film Vacation Friends stars Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji and more, and theGrio has an exclusive (and hilarious) clip from the movie.

Vacation Friends from 20th Century Studios premieres Friday, Aug. 27 on Hulu, and if our exclusive clip is any indication, this is one film you won’t want to miss.

(L-R): Carlos Santos as Maurillio, Yvonne Orji as Emily and Lil Rel Howery as Marcus in 20th Century Studios’ VACATION FRIENDS, exclusively on Hulu. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2021 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

In the sneak peek, John Cena (F9) takes thrill-seeking to an entirely new level, jumping off a cliff while Lil Rel and Yvonne watch in shock as he falls into the water.

The clip ends with a shocked Orji declaring, “what?!” after Cena’s partner, played by Meredith Hagner, confirms that he survived the jump.

(L-R): Lil Rel Howery as Marcus, Meredith Hagner as Kyla, John Cena as Ron and Yvonne Orji as Emily in 20th Century Studios’ VACATION FRIENDS, exclusively on Hulu. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2021 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “In this raw and raunchy comedy, straight-laced Marcus and Emily (Howery, Orji) are befriended by wild, thrill-seeking partiers Ron and Kyla (Cena, Hagner) at a resort in Mexico. Living in the moment, the usually level-headed couple lets loose to enjoy a week of uninhibited fun and debauchery with their new “vacation friends.”

“Months after their walk on the wild side, Marcus and Emily are horrified when Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding, creating chaos and proving that what happens on vacation, doesn’t necessarily stay on vacation.”

Watch Vacation Friends on Hulu when it premieres Aug. 27, here. Check out the official trailer below:

