Ravens’ Dobbins expected to miss season because of torn ACL

Dobbins left the Ravens’ preseason finale at Washington on Saturday night midway through the first quarter following his injury

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to miss the 2021 season with a torn ACL.

“Been down this road before,” tweeted Zac Hiller, Dobbins’ agent, while retweeting an ESPN report about the injury. “He’ll come back bigger stronger faster.”

LANDOVER, MD – AUGUST 28: J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Baltimore Ravens is carted off the sidelines after being injured against the Washington Football Team during the first half of a preseason game at FedExField on August 28, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. J.K. Dobbins would be injured on the play. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Dobbins left the Ravens’ preseason finale at Washington on Saturday night midway through the first quarter following his injury, and coach John Harbaugh said only that the former Ohio State star would be evaluated. The news Sunday is a blow for Baltimore, which led the NFL in rushing last season.

Much of the Ravens’ rushing prowess of late has been because of quarterback Lamar Jackson, but Dobbins ran for 805 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie last season. Gus Edwards, who ran for 723 yards and six TDs, could now play a more important role.

An MRI today confirmed that Ravens’ RB J.K. Dobbins, one of the top young running backs in the game, suffered a season-ending torn ACL, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2021

Baltimore set an NFL record Saturday with its 20th consecutive preseason victory, but this hasn’t been an easy training camp for the Ravens. Jackson and Edwards both missed the start of camp after positive COVID-19 tests, and the team’s revamped receiving corps has had injury issues as well.

