Chris Brown calls out Kanye West following ‘Donda’ release

In an Instagram Story post that has since been deleted, Brown wrote of West: "Kanye a whole h*e."

Singer Chris Brown called out rapper Kanye West in the wake of this weekend’s release of the MC’s 10th studio LP, the long-awaited Donda.

The album was released on Sunday morning, and Brown is featured on one of its songs, a track called “New Again.”

In a second Story post, he wrote: “Nah He Tweakin.”

Chris Brown (left) has something to say about Kanye West (right) in the wake of the latter’s new LP dropping, on which Brown’s featured. (Photos by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

There has been no public confirmation on why Brown is reportedly upset with West because he is indeed featured on his new album. However, some fans are suggesting it’s because he may have recorded a verse in which he was rapping, and West only used his singing vocals.

Brown previously collaborated with West on the latter’s 2016 release The Life of Pablo, featured on a song called “Waves.”

The Tappahannock-born singer isn’t the only one mad at West for not being included on Donda as expected.

Sweeter, simpler times: Chris Brown (left) and Kanye West (right) attend the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Feb. 2015 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)

On Twitter, Soulja Boy declared on Sunday, “This ni**a Kanye smh. Tell homie don’t hit my phone no more.” In his tweet, Soulja Boy shared text messages between the two in which West said he wanted to work with him on his new album and a campaign for his collaboration with The Gap.

“Idk how to feel, Kanye sent me that song ‘remote control’ and I don’t hear my verse on it,” Soulja responded to a fan. “hmm fuck that n***a.”

A song on the LP, “Remote Control,” ultimately features Young Thug.

This nigga Kanye smh. Tell homie dont hit my phone no more. pic.twitter.com/jAoumHDz4F — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) August 29, 2021

Donda is 26 songs long, including several part-two versions of records that aren’t on the official release.

West initially said Def Jam/Universal Music released the album without DaBaby on “Jail, Pt. 2.” The song has now been added to streaming services. In now-deleted text messages to manager Abou “Bu” Thiam, West wrote that he wasn’t taking DaBaby off the album, adding, “He was the only person who said he would vote for me in public.”

The controversial release dropped at 8 a.m. Sunday morning after a third listening party event in West’s native Chicago.

As previously reported, West faced backlash for bringing out DaBaby as a surprise guest last Thursday at a listening party for Donda. The North Carolina rapper joined West on the front porch of a reconstruction of his childhood home.

DaBaby was joined by goth-rock artist Marilyn Manson, who has faced several accusations of sexual, physical and emotional abuse. He has a New Hampshire court date early next month for two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from a 2019 concert in which he allegedly spit and blew snot on a videographer.

One fan responded, “DaBaby is a violent homophobe and Marilyn Manson is a serial rapist… So whatever hopes of a Kanye rehabilitation album folks had, time to cut that sh*t out.”

UK music magazine The Independent has declined to review the album, giving it 0 stars and writing, in part: “West is evidently surrounded by a team who are too scared or too exhausted to say ‘no’, but it speaks volumes of society’s apathy towards rape survivors that Universal would release this album with Manson on it.”

