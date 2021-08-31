Influencer Miss Mercedes Morr killed in murder-suicide, police say

The official cause of death for Morr has been ruled as homicide by strangulation.

Miss Mercedes Morr, a model, and social media influencer, was found dead in her Texas apartment on Sunday. Police believe the 33-year-old was the victim of a murder-suicide, Revolt reports.

According to reports, cops were sent to the influencer’s Richmond apartment to conduct a welfare check when they discovered the bodies of Morr, born Janae Gagnier, and 34-year-old Kevin Alexander Accorto.

According to The Fort Bend County Medical Examiner, Gagnier’s cause of death was strangulation. Accorto, who police believe killed Gagnier, was found dead inside the apartment from “multiple sharp force trauma.” Officials said his cause of death has been ruled a suicide.

Police say there are no signs of forced entry in Gagnier’s unit. They also do not believe Gagnier and Accorto had a prior relationship.

Gagnier’s sister, London, shared the heartbreaking news of Gagnier’s death to her Instagram account.

“Yesterday was the worst day of my life. My heart is gone. My soul is gone. Me and mom talked to you on Thursday to check on you and per usual, you were having an amazing time. We talk every day. I’m so happy we said we loved you. I’m so happy I got to see your face one last time. Jenae I’m f—-n sorry. I hate this for you,” she wrote.

London also noted that she believes she knows who the suspected killer is, shooting down speculation that Gagnier was a victim of a robbery attempt.

“F— ALL THESE PUNK A– ALLEGATIONS that these blogs are posting & the comments,” she continued in the caption of a photo of her and Morr on a beach. “N—– don’t know s—. She wasn’t robbed. It was just a stalker from outta state who’d BEEN stalking her.”

An investigation into what led to the alleged murder-suicide is ongoing. Social media users are expressing their condolences. At the time of her death, Gagnier amassed over two million Instagram followers.

Per several Instagram photos, Gagnier had partnerships with brands, including Fashion Nova, to promote their clothing brand. Her last partnership post with the well-known fashion site was on August 17. Gagnier was also a creator on OnlyFans and last posted on the site on August 24.

Rapper Shad Moss, known as Bow Wow, commented on Gagnier’s latest Instagram post, writing, “Stop playing we just spoke on thurs dont do me like this yo! Naaa.”

Brittany Bangaz, another rapper, also commented, writing, “Please tell me this is not real. Mercedez I’m so sorry. You did not deserve this at all. You had your whole life ahead of you. I remember all our times we had and you have always been the sweetest woman in the world. God bless you and your family. I’m sorry Mercedez rest in heaven.”

