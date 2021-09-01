Kanye West asked Trump to join him on stage at ‘Donda’ event: report

Radar Online says Ye had another eyebrow-raising surprise guest in mind to appear at his Chicago listening party.

The mercurial Kanye West brought out DaBaby and Marilyn Manson during a song at his listening party for Donda in his Chicago hometown, but according to reports, Ye also had another eyebrow-raising surprise guest in mind.

Reports are the controversial rapper-producer hoped to bring out former President Donald Trump during a set many already considered overcrowded.

Then-President-elect Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West are pictured together in the Trump Tower lobby in Dec. 2016 when Trump and his transition team were filling positions for the then-new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“Kanye reached out to Donald Trump’s team to get the former President to make an appearance alongside him and join DaBaby, Marilyn Manson and Kim Kardashian in Chicago,” said one source, according to Radar Online.

“Kanye is not afraid of controversy. Why else would he invite DaBaby after he spewed homophobic remarks and Marilyn Manson, who has been accused by several women of sexual assault?” an “insider” reportedly said. “Getting a former President to help sell his new album would have been huge for Kanye, who was a big supporter of Donald Trump. As far as Kanye is concerned, all press is good press.”

As previously reported, at Thursday’s third Donda listening event, fellow rapper DaBaby — who was banned from numerous festivals this summer after facing the earned criticism of fans for some homophobic comments — and goth-rocker Manson — who has faced several accusations of sexual, physical and emotional abuse — made appearances on the porch of the Soldier Field recreation of West’s childhood home. Manson has a New Hampshire court date early next month for two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from a 2019 concert in which he allegedly spit and blew snot on a videographer.

West, who recently filed to change his legal name to Ye, would have brought Trump out during the performance of “Jail, Pt. 2,” which features DaBaby.

Someone make this porch appearance make sense to me #DABABY and #MarilynManson FOR #DONDA



My sister said, “What is Trump next?”



🥴 pic.twitter.com/46XzFq9AO7 — manderonix (@manderonix) August 27, 2021

Peeps said theyd never forgive Ye buddying up with Trump and then turned round and bought Donda like dondamn forgot — Scribbles! (@ScribbleDragon) August 30, 2021

It seriously owns that Kanye asked Trump to attend one of the Donda events. — Maria (@Sandernista412) September 1, 2021

The song almost didn’t make it to streaming services after West initially said Def Jam/Universal Music released Donda without DaBaby on the track. Momentarily unavailable, “Jail, Pt. 2.” has now been added to streaming services.

In now-deleted text messages to manager Abou “Bu” Thiam, West wrote that he wasn’t taking DaBaby off the LP, adding, “He was the only person who said he would vote for me in public.”

Donda, Ye’s 10th album, dropped at 8 a.m. Sunday morning. The release went to number-one on Apple Music in more than 100 countries.

