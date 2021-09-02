Lil Nas X reveals featured artists on debut album ‘Montero’

The rapper's latest project will feature Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John, and more

Lil Nas X‘s debut album release is getting closer and closer. In a recent social media post, the rapper revealed the featured artists on his upcoming project, Montero.

Lil Nas X is one of the biggest names in music right now. The openly gay rapper took to social media last week to finally announce the release date for his debut album, Montero, theGrio previously reported. Featuring his hit singles “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby”, this album is proving to be one of the biggest music releases this year.

Lil Nas X attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

In his now-revealed tracklist, Lil Nas X seems to be bringing along some of the brightest stars along with him for his debut body of work. Rappers Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Jack Harlow are all part of the project, as well as Miley Cyrus and Elton John, who has praised Lil Nas X quite frequently.

In May, John referred to the rapper as a hero of his. Lil Nas X presented John with the Icon Award at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, and in his speech shared that he inspired him. He explained, “He’s inspired me and so many other people by being himself, and being larger than life, flashy and fearless, especially when he’s in front of that piano.”

Lil Nas X performs onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Nas X shared a heartfelt statement when he announced the release date for his album. He wrote in the caption for his Instagram, “creating this album has been therapy for me. i’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who i am, what i can do, and where i will be. i’ve realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own. MY DEBUT ALBUM “MONTERO” 🦋💕 IS YOURS SEPTEMBER 17th. PRESAVE LINK IN BIO!”

Check out the full tracklist for Montero, below:

1. Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

2. “Dead Right Now”

3. “Industry Baby” (feat. Jack Harlow)

4. “That’s What I Want”

5. “The Art of Realization”

6. “Scoop” (feat. Doja Cat)

7. “One of Me” (ft. Elton John)

8. “Lost In The Citadel”

9. “Dolla Sign Slime” (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

10. “Tales of Dominica”

11. “Sun Goes Down”

12. “Void”

13. “Don’t Want It”

14. “Life After Salem”

15. “Am I Dreaming” (feat. Miley Cyrus)

