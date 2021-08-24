Lil Nas X trolls Boosie’s homophobic ‘Breakfast Club’ comments

The out and proud gay rapper responded to a video from Boosie's latest appearance on 'The Breakfast Club.'

Lil Nas X continues to effortlessly brush off his haters. After Boosie Badazz made some recent homophobic comments about the rapper on The Breakfast Club, the gay MC used Twitter to troll and promote his latest music video.

As an openly gay Black man in rap, Lil Nas X has used his platform, music videos and art to speak his truth, giving members of the LGBTQ+ community major representation in an often-homophobic landscape. Of course, he still has had to deal with haters, many of whom are his fellow rappers.

Gay rap star Lil Nas X (left) used Twitter to troll fellow rhymer Boosie (right) and promote his latest music video after the latter made some homophobic remarks on “The Breakfast Club.” (Photos by Rich Fury/Getty Images and Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

In his Monday appearance on The Breakfast Club, Boosie used the interview to double down on his homophobic comments surrounding Lil Nas X.

As TheGrio previously reported, Boosie came out in defense of DaBaby after his controversial and homophobic remarks at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami. Weeks ago, Boosie took to Instagram to defend DaBaby, and he even dragged Nas X into it.

Boosie told his followers at the time: “Lil Nas X said he wanna perform naked on stage for charity. You don’t f– with him like you f– with DaBaby. Be even-sided. You don’t feel that’s disrespect? Going dance naked. You don’t think that’s disrespect in front of boys who tryna be straight? It’s totally disrespect.”

Charlamagne tha God challenged Boosie on his exact comments on Monday, as he appeared to double down on his stance against Lil Nas X.

“On the video, you said, ‘People tryin’ to be straight;’ how you tryin’ to be straight?” he asked Boosie. His show’s guest stood firm on his stance, responding, “If you got your kids watching TV, if you’re trying to raise strong young Black men, would you be cool with your kids watching it?”

Charlamagne contended that rap culture has historically had violent and “worse” imagery, exclaiming, “We grew up seeing worse on TV, man!”

Still, Boosie stood firm, even going so far to say that he needs to speak up for “straight people in the world,” sharing, “I gotta speak up because as far as straight people in the world, you don’t have any opinion no more on sexuality. Everything is harm!”

wow…. this is insane. almost as insane as my new single “industry baby” which is out now! 🔥☄️

GET IT HERE: https://t.co/6fJGZqH1qs pic.twitter.com/O5mPn3ZY9d — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) August 23, 2021

the shit y’all say about me would drive me crazy if i didn’t already love myself — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) August 23, 2021

The video of his Breakfast Club talk took off on Twitter, with Boosie trending on the app for most of the day on Monday. The clip even got in front of Lil Nas X himself, who had the perfect comeback for the rapper.

Replying to the video from Boosie’s interview, Nas X wrote in a tweet: “wow…. this is insane. almost as insane as my new single “industry baby” which is out now!” — linking to various ways to enjoy it.

Hours later, he tweeted separately, “the sh-t y’all say about me would drive me crazy if i didn’t already love myself.”

