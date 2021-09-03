Billy Porter on ‘Cinderella’ role: I dreamed of being ‘male Whitney Houston’

Porter plays a version of the classic character Fairy Godmother entitled 'Fab G' opposite Camila Cabello's Cinderella and Idina Menzel's Evil Stepmother

Loading the player...

The latest Cinderella adaptation is finally here. In an interview with PEOPLE, Billy Porter opened up about his role as the fairy godmother in the film, sharing that he dreamed of being the “male Whitney Houston.”

The latest adaption of Cinderella is available via Amazon Prime Video. With his role as the Fairy Godmother, Porter brings new representation with a contemporary take on the iconic role, once played by Whitney Houston in the beloved 1997 version.

Billy Porter attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Studios’ “Cinderella” at The Greek Theatre on Aug. 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Porter shared in the exclusive interview, “When I was 14, my dream was to be the male Whitney Houston.”

He continued, “I have been in the business long enough that I don’t make comparisons. I’m not trying to do something that somebody else did before. I was thinking, ‘It’s my turn. What can I bring?'”

Porter’s iteration of the character is entitled Fab G, and Porter reveals that he is happy children will be able to see themselves reflected in the story.

“To see an energy reflected back at yourself at this young age—at any age—is impressionable and life-changing. Our children need to know we’re here and we got you,” he shared.

Porter made similar comments earlier this year when he talked to CBS News, theGrio previously reported. He shared, “Magic has no gender. We are presenting this character as genderless — at least that’s how I’m playing it. And it’s really powerful.”

James Corden, Idina Menzel, Kay Cannon, Billy Porter, and Camila Cabello attend the premiere of “Cinderella” at The Greek Theatre on August 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Porter added, “I think the new generation is really ready. The kids are ready. It’s the grownups that are slowing stuff down.”

Cinderella is available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video. Check out the film’s official synopsis via Amazon below:

“From Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect), Cinderella is a modern movie musical with a bold take on the classic fairytale. Our ambitious heroine (Camila Cabello) has big dreams and with the help of her Fab Godmother, she perseveres to make them come true. Cinderella has an all-star cast including Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, James Corden, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter, and Pierce Brosnan.“

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!