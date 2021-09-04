The Beyhive celebrates Beyoncé’s 40th birthday

Celebrities and fans took to social media to fawn over the living legend

Loading the player...

Today, on the birthday of one of the most talented performers in the music industry, Beyoncé Knowles, we celebrate 40-years of excellence and Black girl magic.

Queen Bey, born September 4th, 1981, is among the ranks of the world’s most powerful women according to Forbes Magazine and is a Grammy award-winning singer and performer who broke the record for the most Grammys won by a female artist at 28 Grammys.

Knowles, who made her musical film debut as a director, writer and executive producer for Black is King, the visual album that accompanied the 2020 reprisal of the Lion King, has accomplished many successes in her 40 years on Earth.

Beyoncé accepts the Best Rap Song award for ‘Savage’ onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

From being a part of one of the most successful girl groups of the early 2000s, Destiny’s Child, and being in feature films like the Lion King, Dream Girls, Austin Powers in Goldmember, Obsessed and many more, to launching the highly successful Ivy Park clothing line — Queen Bey has reigned supreme in arenas inside and outside the music industry.

In addition to her professional success, Knowles has three children and is married to rapper turned billionaire Jay-Z.

Often called the “celebrity for celebrities,” many famous figures gushed about Beyoncé in birthday posts dedicated to her.

In a video curated by Harpers Bazaar, celebrities like first lady Jill Biden, congresswoman Maxine Waters, Oprah Winfrey, Billie Eilish, Issa Rae, Taylor Swift and more wish the singer a happy birthday and good wishes.

Apple Music also shared a video with musical acts like Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Snoh Alegra, Ciara, Giveon and others wishing the queen a happy birthday.

Singer Lizzo shared a fun birthday post on Twitter which included a photo of herself performing, with Beyoncé in the background smiling from the side of the stage.

Happy birthday @Beyonce — ima keep posting this pic until we take a real one together 🥺 pic.twitter.com/ilrPf6LE4J — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) September 4, 2021

“Ima keep posting this pic until we take a real one together,” Lizzo captioned the photo.

Beyonce’s Dream Girls co-star, Jennifer Hudson also posted a congratulatory message for the singer.

“Dreamgirls will never leave you,” she said in the caption of a photo of the two singers smiling.

Dreamgirls will never leave you! Happy birthday to my forever Dreamgirl and Virgo sister @Beyonce ! I love u! pic.twitter.com/U1M1i7zX78 — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) September 4, 2021

Dream Girls debuted in 2006 and quickly became a musical film classic, with Hudson winning best-supporting actress at the Oscars, and the film winning a Golden Globe for the best motion picture.

“Happy birthday to my forever Dreamgirl and Virgo sister,” Hudson added to the end.

there are so many things to say about Beyonce that most times i’m actually just speechless. happy birthday to the actual GOAT 😩😩😩😩 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) September 4, 2021

Singer Kehlani also called Beyoncé “the actual goat” in an endearing post, with actress Kerry Washington sharing a fun gif of the singer to celebrate her at 40.

Fans have also flocked to social media to share their memories and celebrate the singer.

One of the most followed fan accounts on Twitter, @Bey_Legion, shared a series of tweets to celebrate the singer’s birthday and accomplishments. These included photos of Beyoncé from childhood and throughout her career.

Happy 40th birthday to the greatest performer of all time.



One of the most influential, impactful, talented, and extraordinary artists of all time — w/ a 24-plus-year career and still on top of the game.



The Queen: BEYONCÉ. 👑🐝 pic.twitter.com/HZqrep60s4 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) September 4, 2021

Utilizing the hashtag #BeyDay, fans express their gratitude to the singer, citing her impact on their lives and the incredible music that they love. In one post, a self-proclaimed Beyhive member said that Beyonce is “the greatest artist to ever live.”

Happy 40th birthday to a woman who dedicated her entire life to revolutionising music all over the world. A lot of what you see and hear today is a product of her influence. To the greatest artist to ever live, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, may you have 40 more. #BeyDay 🖤🐝 pic.twitter.com/ZWB64oGHGQ — Basetsana (@BassieM_) September 3, 2021

In other posts, fans said that they will celebrate the star by listening to her music all day.

Beyonce’s mother, Tina Lawson, posted several videos and collages of her daughter for her birthday.

In a video for her eldest child, she wrote that she’s “deeply grateful for the love she has shown me over these many years and for the leadership she’s shown us all in transforming the planet into a world that works for everyone.”

What is next for Beyoncé? Definitely more music according to the singer.

“The music is coming,” she exclaimed during an August interview with Harpers Bazaar. She also shared that she has been working on her next album for some time. “I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half.”

Superstar singer Beyonce (right) and her 9-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy (left), enjoy a scene together in a brand new ad for Beyonce’s clothing line, Ivy Park. (Instagram)

We can also expect some new releases from her Ivy Park line. After revamping her designs and partnering with Adidas, the Queen has seen much success with her clothing company. The most recent release, IVY PARK RODEO, featured cowboy-themed athletic and rodeo fits to commemorate her hometown of Houston.

Beyoncé continues to set the standard of excellence, re-establish herself and grow into her identity, and she has continuously set the bar at the highest level. Happy Birthday, Beyoncé.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!