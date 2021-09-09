Drake nabs gig as music curator for ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Football’

The rapper is fresh off dropping 'Certified Lover Boy,' which is on track to be the biggest album of the year

Fresh off dropping Certified Lover Boy, Drake has booked a new job. The popular rapper has signed on for a gig as a music curator for ESPN‘s Monday Night Football.

Outside of being one of the biggest names in rap music today, Drake is also a huge sports fan. The “Way 2 Sexy” rapper is frequently seen sitting courtside, at NBA games and even used an ESPN feature on college football to reveal the release date for his latest album.

Now, the rapper is set to collaborate with the sports network ahead of Monday Night Football games.

The rapper is officially set to curate the music for 10 Monday Night Football games. Some of the music is set to include some hits from Certified Lover Boy, some of his classic tracks as well as other songs of Drake’s choosing.

Emeka Ofodile, vp sports marketing at ESPN, said in a statement obtained by Billboard, “Now we are here, the kickoff of the football season and who better to curate music for Monday Night Football than Drake who sits firmly at the intersection of music and sports?”

Ofodile continued to speak to ESPN’s excitement to have the “Hotline Bling” rapper onboard as curator. “We couldn’t be more excited for this upcoming collaboration,” Ofodile continued. “The music curator role has been a big hit with our fans with Diplo and DJ Khaled in previous years and this season, we will be living inside the moment with Drake as our NFL on ESPN soundtrack.”

As TheGrio previously reported, Drake released Certified Lover Boy after multiple setbacks. Described as, “a combination of toxic masculinity and acceptance of truth which is inevitably heartbreaking,” the album has been yet another hit for the rapper. The album features appearances from Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, and more.

Per Billboard, the album broke records left and right when it debuted last Friday. The album officially became the most streamed album in 24 hours in Apple Music history. According to a report from Forbes on Wednesday, the album is on track to be the biggest debut of 2021.

The album is projected to double the numbers of Donda, his rival Kanye West‘s latest album that debuted two weeks ago.

Watch Drake’s latest music video off of Certified Lover Boy for “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future and Young Thug, below:

