Tiffany Haddish has colorful words for men having an opinion on abortion

The comedian says the law, enacted by conservative men, takes away a woman's rights.

The recent Texas abortion ban has been a major subject of contention and Tiffany Haddish is now also weighing in.

The Texas law makes any woman who opts to have an abortion after the first 6 weeks of pregnancy eligible for thousands of dollars in fines, theGrio previously reported. Rape victims are not exempt.

Haddish isn’t for the ban, pointing out the fact that men have no idea what pregnant women experience. Haddish slightly agreed with Sarah Silverman’s recent comments, with Silverman calling it a declaration of war on poor people.

“Well sir, you carry a watermelon in your pants … in your balls for a few months!!!” Haddish declared.

For the Girls Trip star, she confirmed that she’s pro-life, more specifically “pro MY life.”

Tiffany Haddish attends Black Girls Rock! 2017 at NJPAC on August 5, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for BET)

“I think they are not allowing, I don’t know if it’s poor people so much as for poor women,” she told TMZ outside of the Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles. “And I feel like it’s more so a war on the woman having control over her body. And I think there’s people that are afraid of women having control over their physical person.”

When asked why she believes such fear exists, Haddish says she plans to discuss her thoughts in full on stage.

“Well, that’s for the next comedy special, isn’t it?” she replied.

Furthermore, she says men are the issue at hand regarding the controversial law.

“Let’s just be honest, there’s a lot of men who probably don’t like having sex with women – or don’t like women – that are making decisions for women’s bodies,” she noted. “Or doesn’t even understand what it means to be a woman or what it feels like. They probably play football and always hang out with other guys. You have no idea what it is to be a woman. You have no idea what it means to be raped…I feel like anyone who is making decisions on women’s bodies, maybe you should be penetrated one time and then decide.”

Making things more complicated is the fact that Haddish herself is a rape survivor. The She Ready star opened up about the traumatic event in her life in 2018. Haddish was raped when she was 17-years-old.

(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

“That whole experience put me in such a messed-up place for a long time,” she said in an interview with Glamour.

She said her future attacker lied about his age and the two became friends after meeting at another family member’s baseball game. Haddish recalled him offering to introduce her to his younger brother.

On the night of her high school dance, Haddish said the man offered to give her a ride home. They ended up at his home and things took a dark turn.

“So we get there and we get to his place and I see, like, handcuffs and a police uniform and I’m like, ‘What’s that? Is that like a Halloween costume or something?” Haddish said. “And he’s like, ‘No I’m a cadet, I’m training to be in the police force. I want to end up being a police officer.’ Next thing I know, I’ve got one arm up in the handcuff, and he’s got me pinned down. He raped me, he was stronger than me. It was the worst feeling in the world.”

Haddish added years of therapy helped her cope.

