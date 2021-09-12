Trina announces engagement

“I had a big night last night,” Trina says revealing her engagement to Raymond Taylor, a Miami-rapper

Loading the player...

Trina is officially off the market.

The Miami rapper announced that she is now engaged to rapper Raymond Taylor after he proposed Wednesday night.

Trina, real name Katrina Taylor, showed off the proposal ring during a FaceTime call with Stormy Wellington, a fitness and network marketing influencer who broadcast the conversation on Instagram Live on Thursday.

When Wellington noticed the ring on Trina’s finger, the “Here We Go” rapper shared the news.

Trina hugs fiancé Raymond Taylor, a Miami-based rapper, in a photo shared to Instagram.

“I had a big night last night,” Trina said.

“You got engaged?” Wellington asked.

“Last night,” Trina answered back.

Wellington exclaimed her congratulations to Trina, who then held up her phone to the screen to display the ring on Instagram Live.

Trina has been dating Raymond Taylor, a Miami-based rapper, since 2017, according to entertainment news site Showbiz Cheat Sheet. Taylor, who goes by the rap name Ray Almighty, on Saturday posted a series of photos on Instagram of him and his soon-to-be-bride embracing with the caption “Hell or high water.”

One of the photos is of Trina hugging her fiancé with the ring in view.

The two have both appeared together on the VH1 reality series, Love and Hip-Hop: Miami. Back in 2019, she disclosed to the show that she was happy with Taylor and in love, revealing that he would begin to make appearances on the show.

“I am in love, and I am very loved,” Trina said.

Trina has been romantically linked to fellow rap stars before getting with Taylor. She was previously engaged to Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne in the midst of an on-again, off-again relationship in the mid-2000s. Taylor also dated French Montana last decade.

Love and Hip-Hop: Miami is currently running its fourth season on VH1.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!