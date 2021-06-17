Black Twitter rejoices over first female rap Verzuz between Eve, Trina

"Trina and Eve have the classics and are legends," one fan tweeted, "and have done so much good for music."

Rap queens Eve and Trina competed in the first Verzuz battle to feature female emcees.

Since the announcement of the matchup on Instagram, fans had been primed for the event, and they were not disappointed.

Fans had been primed for the Eve (left) versus Trina (right) rap-song battle Wednesday on Verzuz, and they were not disappointed. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images and Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv)

Wednesday night’s event found the two women dressed impeccably and giving a great show, with no technical problems that had previously been a challenge during past events. The rappers seemed to celebrate their music — and that of each other, much to observers’ delight. “I love how Eve and Trina are just enjoying each other’s music during this whole thing. #VERZUZ,” one fan wrote.

Their names are still trending on Twitter.

“Trina & Eve gave us: HITS, HOOD CLASSICS, FASHION, FACE, HAIR, ACCESSORIES, BODY, AND LOVE!,” a fan contended. “You love to see it!!! #VERZUZ.”

Eve and Trina are in two different countries with no technical difficulties.



Teddy Riley: #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/yTGNlmi3lZ — Mr Six Nine 82 (@MrNelson82) June 17, 2021

Eve and Trina really did that. Black women are top tier. Forever. #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/qm73KEKWMe — Bougie Auntie in Training (@BECCAucity) June 17, 2021

Okay we can go home now 🎶 Who’s that giiirl…” 🎶

Got me Harlem Shakin in my living room 😆 #Eve #Trina #BlackGirlMagic pic.twitter.com/VwmtQ8gOUS — ヾ(⌐■_■)ノ♪ (@bronxbbygrl) June 17, 2021

“Eve and Trina really did that,” penned a second. “Black women are top tier. Forever.”

Another shared how the experience made her feel: “This was my favorite verzuz I’ve ever watched. Trina and Eve have the classics and are legends and have done so much good for music. This was like the first time I’ve felt genuinely happy in weeks. I needed this #VERZUZ.”

As previously reported, Trina initially wanted to go head-to-head with Lil Kim. She told The Shade Room back in March that she had looked up to the Junior Mafia mic handler from the beginning of her career. “So therefore I would feel like that’s equivalent because Kim is legendary,” said Trina. “It won’t even feel like a competition cause it’s a family thing. I’m probably going to be so much more engaged in her records than anything. Cause it’ll go back to like when I first heard her, so I’ll be in my vibe like fanned out, you know what I’m saying?”

Since it was launched in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, Verzuz has transformed into a multi-million dollar, high-production brand that has signed partnerships with high-profile businesses like Apple Music and Peloton.

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz are now shareholders in Triller Network and have allocated part of their equity stake to artists who have appeared in past Verzuz battles, the majority of whom are Black.

This report features reporting from TheGrio’s Blue Telusma.

