Lamar Odom’s ex Sabrina Parr reveals battle with ovarian cancer

Parr took to Instagram to reveal her diagnosis, as well as updates on her surgery

In an emotional Instagram post, Lamar Odom‘s ex Sabrina Parr revealed her battle with ovarian cancer.

With over 200K followers on Instagram, Sabrina Parr uses her platform to inspire, bringing her fans into her life as a fitness influencer.

She was also engaged to former NBA star Lamar Odom before breaking off the engagement in November 2020, theGrio previously reported. Now, Parr is letting her followers into an even more intimate aspect of her life.

(Credit: Parr/Instagram)

Parr revealed to her followers over the weekend that she unfortunately has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

She wrote, “I have been quietly battling something for quite some time, and I’m finally ready to share it. I found out this year that I have been walking around with a malignant tumor inside my ovary that has grown to about 5 inches wide in size. I’m just now sharing because I’ve had to process a lot!”

Parr also opened up about her faith and some of the frustration she has felt during the incredibly challenging time, explaining, “I kept asking God, ‘why couldn’t you have just given me breast cancer since I already don’t have breast’ lol. Why put it right in the middle of my body? Why right now? I’ve been alive long enough to know that when God wants you to sit down, that’s when he’s preparing you to stand up even taller.”

Ovarian cancer is the fifth leading cause of death from cancer for women in the United States. Its survival rate is the lowest among Black women. It can be a silent killer as its symptoms can be easily overlooked until it becomes advanced.

“I haven’t been able to work out and jump rope for months (which some of you may have noticed),” she continued. “Every day I fought off depression as I struggled through the pain and watching my body change. Despite what was weighing me down, I had to learn how to get up and still be me every day!”

She then revealed that the following day she was scheduled for surgery to remove her tumor so she can be “cancer-free.” While the surgery will leave her “down for eight weeks” she knows she can handle it, sharing that she’s had “four knee surgeries” and “knows what to expect.”

On Monday, Parr shared a surgery update with her fans on Instagram, revealing that the procedure went well.

She wrote, “Everything was successful, my tumor is removed and I am now recovering!! They are having some issues getting my pain under control so they will be keeping me until that’s handled, which is why I had to get a Covid test! Other than that all is well!!!! Thank you for all the prayers and well wishes! I’ll check back in once I’m home and in my own bed!”

She also took the time in her post to inspire those who may be on a similar journey, sharing, “I want to say to all of you who may be going through something similar or anything at all; Do not just lay down and die! Instead, find new reasons to live! Figure out how to come alive again! At first I was preparing to die. Now I am preparing to live better than ever!!! I’ll see you guys after I wake up tomorrow!”

