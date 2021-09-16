Ana Navarro can’t believe Nicki Minaj ‘got Tucker Carlson to defend a Black woman’

The rapper tweeted her resistance to getting the coronavirus vaccine, citing her cousin's friend's alleged reaction to the shot.

Nicki Minaj’s recent comments regarding the coronavirus vaccine continue to trend.

Minaj set Twitter ablaze this week, generating yet another debate between pro-vaccinators and internet conspiracy theorists by sharing her opinion on COVID-19 vaccines. Now, the ladies of The View are responding to the “Super Bass” rapper.

On Monday, Minaj wrote about her hesitancy on getting the vaccine in a series of tweets.

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied,” she tweeted.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson applauded Minaj’s stance. Minaj re-shared a video of Carlson’s comments where he notes that people should not be “bullied into getting the vaccine,” adding that it “seems sensible.”

He also publicly invited the rapper’s cousin to appear on his show and share his experience. It should be noted that per The Guardian, nearly all Fox’s staff are vaccinated. The report notes that those who are not vaccinated are subjected to daily coronavirus tests, as per a company memo the media outlet obtained.

“Employees who are not vaccinated or have not provided their vaccination status and wish to access one of our facilities will not incur the cost of testing,” a Fox Corporation representative told the media outlet on Wednesday.

But the women of The View are not here for Minaj or Carlson. They called the rapper out for her vaccine resistance on Thursday and reminded fans that she’s an artist, not a trusted medical professional.

Ana Navarro took a moment to insert a joke about Carlson in the process, noting, “Well, at least it got Tucker Carlson to defend a Black woman,” Navarro said. “Didn’t see that one coming!”

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg warned people at home to be cautious when taking advice from Minaj and others who are not in the medical field and share similar sentiments.

“This is not the woman you want to get your information from,” Goldberg said, as reported by The Wrap. “She’s a wonderful girl, she makes great music, I would not take any advice from her about getting a shot.”

After making her controversial statements, the White House offered to discuss vaccine safety with the rap star. Minaj claimed that she was invited to the White House, but the White House denied it.

