Nicki Minaj claps back after White House denies invites her to visit

"Do y'all think I would go on the internet and lie about being invited to the f--king White House," Minaj asked during her Instagram Live.

This week a White House officially stepped forward to refute Nicki Minaj‘s claims that she was invited to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue after she received backlash on social media for comments about the vaccine. Now the rapper is clapping back with a response of her own.

The 38-year-old rapper has been making headlines all week after she revealed she would not be attending Monday’s Met Gala due to the event’s vaccine mandate, and then told a story about how she knew of someone who became impotent after taking the vaccine.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Never one to back down from a fight, the Grammy-nominated entertainer doubled down on her stance on Wednesday, claiming she’d been invited to the White House to discuss the matter.

The White House has invited me & I think it’s a step in the right direction. Yes, I’m going. I’ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I’ll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human. #BallGate day 3 https://t.co/PSa3WcEjH3 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 15, 2021

“The White House has invited me & I think it’s a step in the right direction. Yes, I’m going. I’ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I’ll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human,” she tweeted to her 22.6 million followers.

But shortly thereafter, a Biden official explained to NBC News that Minaj wasn’t telling the full story.

“As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine,” the White House official said, noting that an actual visit was never on the table.

That same day, Minaj responded to the White House’s statement on Instagram with an almost 15-minute rant.

“Do y’all think I would go on the internet and lie about being invited to the f–king White House. Like what? Do you guys see what is happening right now?” she said to her viewers.

She went on to make claims that her team got a call from officials requesting that she get together with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Vivek Murthy.

“We’d like to offer Nicki an invitation to come to the White House to speak with two people… the two names… um, what is that man’s name… Dr. Fauci and with the surgeon general,” she continued. “And do you know what I said? I said, ‘Well, I would rather not have to travel, can we do something like a [Instagram] Live’ and they said that they’re open to me to choosing a platform to do a Live but they have never taken that off the table for me to come to the White House.”

“And then just imagine someone saying, ‘Oh, no, we offered Nicki Minaj the same phone call we offer everybody else.’ What? You think they would offer that to Mookie in the projects. No. ‘Everybody else.’ And I see why a lot of celebrities keep themselves bubbled up. You understand? We’re living in a place without free healthcare. So anybody in this country has the right to question anything about their health. Because if your health mattered that f–king much there’d be free f–king healthcare, bozos,” she concluded.



