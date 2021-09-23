Dr. Dre ordered to pay $1.5M in legal fees for estranged wife Nicole

The producer/entrepreneur is already is paying around $300K per month in spousal support to Nicole Young

Per new reports, Dr. Dre has been ordered to pay $1.5M in legal fees for his estranged wife Nicole Young.

As theGrio previously reported, Nicole filed for divorce last year from rap legend Dr. Dre, born Andre Romelle Young, Since then, their divorce proceedings have continued to play out in public, with court documents revealing spousal support amounts, allegations of abuse, and more.

Now, it has been revealed that the rapper will have to cover his estranged wife’s legal fees.

Dr. Dre (L) and Nicole Young attend the City of Hope Spirit of Life Gala 2018 on Oct. 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In what is being described as one of the “most expensive divorces of all time” by The Blast, the judge in this case has “issued a temporary order” which details exactly how the rapper has to support his estranged wife for the time being. Per the legal documents obtained by The Blast, Dre will be paying an extra $1.55M in Young’s legal fees, in addition to spousal support.

As theGrio reported earlier this summer, Young originally requested $2M a month for spousal support. Ultimately, the judge settled on Dre paying $293,306 per month in spousal support to Young, which began on Aug. 1. Per the court documents, Dre will have to pay this monthly, “until she remarries or enters into a domestic partnership — or unless the court orders otherwise at a later date.”

Per the documents of the temporary order, the judge laid out exactly why the legal fees of this amount are being covered.

“The attorney’s training and experience in family law. Ms. Samantha F. Spector and Lisa Helfend Meyer, certified family law specialists, have significant years of experience in family law and have extensive practical experience in complex family law matters,” the statement reads.

“Considering the level of the case’s complexity, and the issues involved, an attorney of their level and skill is reasonably necessary; and therefore, the various hourly rates of the primary and secondary attorneys participating in this litigation are reasonable and justifiable.”

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young attend the premiere Of Sony Pictures Classics’ “Miles Ahead” on March 29, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images)

Per theGrio, Young alleges Dre was physically abusive to her throughout the course of their marriage and cited that Dre had even, “punched her in the face.”

Dre has denied these allegations, but earlier this year Young shared in a statement, “…it is misleading, revolting, and insulting for Andre to suggest that I have not been abused because, as a victim of relentless abuse and isolation, I did not create and maintain a contemporaneous record of abuse inflicted on me.”

