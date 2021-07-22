Dr. Dre to pay $300K a month in spousal support to ex Nicole Young

Nicole Young officially filed for divorce from the rapper in 2020 and has been receiving temporary spousal support

Dr. Dre‘s separation from Nicole Young continues to get ironed out in the public eye. According to recent reports, the rapper will have to pay $300K a month in spousal support to his ex.

As theGrio has previously reported, Dr. Dre and his estranged wife have been in the midst of a tense separation for quite some time now. Young filed for divorce from the rapper in June 2020, and over a year later the proceedings still continue.

She originally requested $2 million per month for spousal support. Now, per a new Page Six report, court documents reveal Dre, born Andre Romelle Young, will have to pay a smaller, though still substantial, amount to his ex.

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young attend the City of Hope Spirit of Life Gala 2018 on Oct.11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

According to court documents obtained by Page Six on Thursday, Dre will have to pay $293,306 per month in spousal support starting on Aug. 1. Per the report, Dre will have to continue paying monthly “until she remarries or enters into a domestic partnership — or unless the court orders otherwise at a later date.”

The agreement will also end if either one of them dies, court documents say.

He also has to continue paying for her health insurance and the homes that they once shared, including one in Malibu and another in Pacific Palisades.

While nowhere near what Young initially demanded, the number is reportedly consistent with the temporary spousal support she had already been receiving from Dre two months after filing. Young and Dre were married for 24 years and have two children together, Truice and Truly. The couple was declared legally single in June.

Nicole Young, Dr. Dre attend the premiere of “Straight Outta Compton” on Aug. 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

As TheGrio previously reported, according to official court documents, Young alleged that Dre had been physically abusive to her in their relationship, citing that the rapper had “punched her in the face.”

While Dre denied the allegations, Young shared in a statement earlier this year, “I have also offered extensive and painful testimony about Andre’s relentless campaign of abuse and control over me for more than half of my life…it is misleading, revolting, and insulting for Andre to suggest that I have not been abused because, as a victim of relentless abuse and isolation, I did not create and maintain a contemporaneous record of abuse inflicted on me.”

TheGrio also extensively covered Dr. Dre’s brain aneurysm in January of this year. While he was eventually sent home to recover, the rapper spent several days in the ICU at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

