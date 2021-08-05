Dr. Dre’s daughter, 38, reveals she’s homeless and living out of car

LaTanya Young is the oldest of three girls Dr. Dre had with Lisa Johnson. The couple split when she was 5.

Loading the player...

The eldest daughter of hip-hop producer Dr. Dre recently revealed in an interview with Daily Mail that she has been living out of a rented SUV, working as a Door Dash driver, while her children stay with friends.

According to LaTanya Young, who’s 38, “I’m taking odd jobs just to make it now — I got paid $15 an hour as an assembler at the warehouse. I’m trying to keep my head above water. I’ve been in debt for a while.”

The eldest daughter of hip-hop producer Dr. Dre (above) says she’s been living out of a rented SUV, working as a Door Dash driver, while her four children stay with friends. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Young told the outlet her father cut her off financially in January 2020. She said she has no means of contacting him except through his business team.

The single mother of Tatiyana, who’s 16, 13-year-old Rhiana, D’Andre, 8, who is named after his grandfather, and 3-year-old Jason III said she was told by her father’s attorney that because she spoke disparagingly about her father in the past, he will not give her any money.

Dr. Dre's 38 year old estranged daughter has revealed she is homeless and has been living out of her car, she hasn't received a dime from her wealthy father in 18 months.



Dr Dre is a billionaire. pic.twitter.com/cgRve7rzJm — Saycheese TV 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) August 4, 2021

Dr. Dre never repeats a pair of white forces so this argument y’all are making for him not supporting his daughter simply do not hit.



a billionaire with a homeless daughter?? & y’all advocate for the billionaire?????? white powder in your nostrils. pic.twitter.com/t7TIZGSLCG — pj tucker is an NBA champion. (@lyssah_a) August 5, 2021

People wild as hell blaming Dr. Dre for his daughter being a bum. Like I'm sure Dre gave her money before. You didn't invest or flip it for personal gain ? Thats shawty fault — She-man He-Man Vaccine Hater (@TheyLoveJose) August 5, 2021

Dr Dre owes them nothing! When is his daughter going to do her job as a parent? Where are the fathers? Don't bite the hand that feeds you! — Hyperman (@hyper2050) August 5, 2021

“I’m homeless, and I’ve been reaching out to my dad for help,” Young said. “His lawyer has said that my dad doesn’t want to help me because I’ve spoken about him in the press. I feel like I’m damned if I do, I’m damned if I don’t.”

“I’m just trying to communicate with him and see if he wants to talk to his grandkids,” she added. “My kids are old enough to know who he is. They are in shock that he doesn’t want anything to do with them.”

Young is the oldest of three daughters Dr. Dre had with Lisa Johnson. The couple split up when she was 5, and she has previously said he had a very limited role in her life.

Her father had previously paid her rent and given her an allowance, which was reportedly cut off before the pandemic. She recently moved from Nevada to California to look for work.

She said the recent revelations about Dre’s divorce settlement with new ex-wife Nicole Young were challenging to hear.

“I just heard that he has to pay $300k a month for spousal support … it’s embarrassing because people are looking at me wondering: why? What Nicole has got is what my mom should have got,” she said.

“I honestly wrote a proposal and asked him if he could get a home for me and my sister and my kids,” she continued. “He was supposed to put us through college and pay for our health insurance, and he never did that.”

“My mom felt like he never upheld his end of the bargain,” Young contended. “I commend Nicole in a way – she did what she had to do.”

She said she has not seen her father in 18 years.

The sad situation has prompted tons of responses on social media, with Young garnering supporters and detractors.

One viral Twitter note read: “Dr. Dre’s daughter is 38 years old with 4 kids, living out of her car. You can argue that she’s grown and blame her for her own misfortune, but there’s no way I’m a billionaire and my child is homeless or starving. Idc how old they are.”

“Y’all preach all day about ‘generational wealth’ but see no problem with Dr. Dre’s daughter being homeless,” another tweet observed. “As if Dr. Dre isn’t worth $820 million dollars.”

“;Generational wealth’ does not mean become a liability and not work a day in your life (I am not saying this is her in particular),” someone replied. “We don’t have the full story, only that she has been cut off last year. So for 37yrs she has been supported and something dysfunctional happened.”

Several other tweets pointed out Dre’s history of alleged abuse, including when he allegedly physically assaulted former hip-hop video show host Dee Barnes — who also just admitted she is experiencing homelessness.

“Dr. Dre should buy his daughter a house,” One Twitter user opined. “Dr. Dre should also buy Dee Barnes a house.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!