Whoopi Goldberg here to stay on ‘The View’ after signing new deal

Goldberg will remain "The View" for at least four more years, through Season 28 of the panel talk show, now in its 25th season.

Loading the player...

Whoopi Goldberg will remain on The View for at least four more years, through season 28 of the panel talk show, now in its 25th season.

Variety is reporting that sources say Goldberg has signed a “sizable new deal,” but ABC has declined to comment.

The Academy Award-winning actress — currently on a panel that includes Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin — has been a hostess on The View since 2007. Conservative and sometimes controversial co-host Meghan McCain departed in August.

“The View” hostess Whoopi Goldberg is shown on the red carpet at the recent 2021 Met Gala celebrating “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion” at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The popular show is planning to have a line-up of conservative guest co-hosts as it takes time to fill McCain’s seat. Her mother, Cindy McCain, will appear as a guest co-host on Oct. 6.

As for Goldberg, she’s still actively acting, in addition to her co-hosting duties. She recently appeared in the mini-series adaptation of the Stephen King book, The Stand. She also appeared in the Epix series, Godfather of Harlem.

The 65-year-old recently opened up about cancel culture, noting that there was a time, for five years, when she found it hard to find work after a joke she told about then-President George Bush backfired. According to her, The View revived her career.

Whoopi Goldberg during the Tribeca Talks at the 2019 Tribeca TV Festival at Regal Battery Park Cinemas on September 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for Tribeca TV Festival)

“I would describe that situation as a lot of people covering their backsides because the joke was never about him,” Goldberg explained. “But no one ever stood up and said, ‘Hey, here’s what actually happened.’ And they put it in the newspaper. And you notice, they’d never seen what I exactly said, or what I said at all. But all somebody has to do is say you said it. I feel like the truth doesn’t seem to matter as much these days.”

“Lucky for me,” Goldberg asserted, “Barbara Walters offered me a job and said, ‘Hey, would you like to do this?’ And I was like, ‘You know, I’m not in favor of the general public.’ She said, ‘You’ll be perfect.’”

The View is the number-one series among daytime TV network and syndicated talk shows and news programs, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This article features additional reporting from theGrio’s Jared Alexander.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!