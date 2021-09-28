Porsha Williams buys fiancé Simon Guobadia his own engagement ring

Williams will star in a 'RHOA' spinoff that will follow her family and activism, set to air on Bravo soon

In a new Instagram post, Porsha Williams reveals she bought her fiancé, Simon Guobadia, his own engagement ring to celebrate their love.

Now that the dust has settled, Williams and Guobadia are sharing all of their love on social media. Williams and her new beau made major headlines when they debuted their engagement online, shortly after the thirteenth season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta finished airing, theGrio previously reported.

The union had many viewers and fans giving Williams some side-eye as Guobadia was still married at the time to Williams’ co-star on the show, Falynn Guobadia.

Porsha Williams (left) is engaged to Simon Guobadia (right), the now-former husband of one of her former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-stars. (Credit: Instagram)

In the heartwarming video, Williams is seen at a Tiffany and Co. purchasing an engagement ring for her husband-to-be. Crying inside of the store, Williams is seen purchasing the ring and smiling through her happy tears. Shamea Morton, who has also been featured heavily on RHOA, narrates the video, saying, “It’s so sweet! Meanwhile though he out there sniffling too!”

The video then follows Williams as she meets Guobadia in the store, who has also been crying. As the couple embraces, Morton says, “This is some really epic stuff,” before squealing and declaring, “this is love!” Guobadia then shows off his ring after Williams says, “where is it?!” She then adds that the image of Simon wearing the ring is, “giving taken.”

Williams opened up in the caption about what the engagement means to her, and why she also needed to propose to her fiancé.

She wrote, “Crazy IN LOVE PART / 2 Taken 4 real. I said yes and so did he !!! Yes we both are professing our love and reminded every time we look down at our left hand that thus is a promise and love that will last a lifetime !! We will be husband and wife and I can’t freaking wait! Love you Pooh!! @iamsimonguobadia #Fiance #HubbyandWifetobe 2022 #MensEngagementring@tiffanyandco.”

TV personality Porsha Williams attends Columbia Pictures “Superfly” Atlanta special screening on June 7, 2018 at SCADShow in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment )

Unlike season 13 of RHOA, fans will be able to see Williams and Guobadia as a couple on screens when Williams’ spin-off on Bravo airs soon, theGrio previously reported.

Page Six reported earlier this year, the spin-off is reportedly a three-part limited series that filmed over the summer. While many fans assumed the purpose was to capture the engagement news, the spin-off was greenlit months before, with the show set to follow Williams, “her family and her activism.”

