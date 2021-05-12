Porsha Williams to star in three-part Bravo special about her life

The limited series will reportedly focus on the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" personality, her family and her political activism.

Just one day after announcing her engagement to the estranged husband of her former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Falynn Guobadia, Porsha Williams has more to tell the masses: She is set to star in a three-part special on Bravo, a limited series expected to start filming this summer.

A source told Page Six the special was “greenlit months ago, so it has nothing to do with this [engagement] news.” The special will reportedly focus on Williams, her family and her activism.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Porsha Williams is set to star in a three-part special on Bravo, a limited series expected to start filming this summer. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WEtv)

Williams was arrested twice in Louisville, Kentucky last year as she protested in support of charges against the officers who killed 26-year-old EMT Breonna Taylor. Her grandfather, Hosea Williams, was active in the civil rights movement in Atlanta.

The recent announcement of Williams’ engagement to Simon Guobadia may become a bigger part of the special. No other members of the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise are expected to appear in it, but Lauren Williams, her sister, and her mother, Diane Williams, may likely be a part of the show.

This is the second limited series that Williams has filmed for Bravo. In 2019, the network aired Porsha’s Having a Baby, which chronicled her pregnancy with daughter Pilar, who’s now two.

As previously reported, Williams shared on Instagram that she and her betrothed are “crazy in love.” She wrote, “I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night.”

Falynn Guobadia made her own announcement on Tuesday, when she told E! News in an exclusive statement that she and Simon are still married, but she is “focusing on finalizing” her divorce and “healing.”

Simon Guobadia also issued a statement, only on Instagram, saying, “Did not expect to be blessed with a mate so soon. I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some. We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other. What we have is what we wish every single one of you out there – happiness.”

