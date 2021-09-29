Jadakiss and Fivio Foreign set to guest star in ‘Queens’ on ABC

The series stars Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez as members of '90s girl group attempting to recapture their glory days

The premiere of ABC’s Queens is just weeks away, and the network is announcing two exciting new celebrity cameos in the upcoming series.

On October 19, ABC is getting a jolt of musical energy in Queens, starring Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez. The show “follows the story of the Nasty B*tches, a hip-hop group from the 90s that has lost but is trying to regain its sizzle, theGrio previously reported. The four ladies, now in their 40s, have been out of the game for years and hope to recapture their glory days.”

Some major rappers are set to join the ladies of Queens. ABC has announced that Jadakiss and Fivio Foreign are joining the show. Set to join the series during the fifth episode, rap fans should stay on the lookout for these major cameos in the series.

Brandy joins the series as Naomi, also known as Xplicit Lyrics, theGrio previously reported. theGrio shared her character description, which reads, “after being sure she would hit it big as a solo act, Naomi is reduced to playing music in dive bars. When the group does get back together she comes in contact with her one true love who was swept away by a rival bandmate. She also longs to build a relationship with her daughter.”

Eve’s character also has an interesting backstory, with her joining the series as Brianna, who is described as a “proud wife and mother of five.” The description reads, “Twenty years ago, Brianna [Eve] was Professor Sex — one fourth of the Nasty B*tches — rapping about money, sex and her all-around glamorous lifestyle. Today, Brianna is a proud wife and mother of five in a stained sweatsuit who barely has a second to breathe.”

The description continues, “Not glamorous, but Brianna loves her life. The Nasty B*tches are a distant, distant memory. But when an opportunity arises for the group to reunite, Brianna will grapple with whether or not she still has the swagger and confidence that made her an icon decades ago.”

Be on the lookout for more news and exciting content from Queens ahead of its debut next month.

Queens premieres Tuesday, Oct. 19 on ABC.

Watch a teaser below.

