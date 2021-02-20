Eve to star in Hip Hop drama ‘Queens’

Eve will star as a rap legend who is ready for a comeback on the ABC pilot

Eve is returning to the small screen as the star of the upcoming ABC pilot Queens.

The Grammy award-winning Hip-Hop icon will be the lead in the music-driven show Queens from Zahir McGhee, Sabrina Wind, and ABC Signature. Dateline reported that she will star as Brianna, an MC who used to rule the industry as one-fourth of the 90’s rap group, Nasty B*tches.

Eve attends the 2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 06, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Now in their 40’s, the women will reunite in a bid to make lightning strike twice.

“Twenty years ago, Brianna was Professor Sex — one fourth of the Nasty B*tches — rapping about money, sex and her all-around glamorous lifestyle. Today, Brianna is a proud wife and mother of five in a stained sweatsuit who barely has a second to breathe,” the show is described.

“Not glamorous, but Brianna loves her life. The Nasty B*tches are a distant, distant memory. But when an opportunity arises for the group to reunite, Brianna will grapple with whether or not she still has the swagger and confidence that made her an icon decades ago.”

Eve is expected to record and perform in her role as Brianna which draws comparison to her own real-life success. Eve, born Eve Jihan Jeffers Cooper, rose to fame as part of the breakthrough group Ruff Ryders. She struck out on her own, creating hits such as “Love Is Blind” featuring Faith Evans, “Who’s That Girl,” “Gangsta Lovin’,” and “Let Me Blow Your Mind” featuring Gwen Stefani.

(screenshot/YouTube)

Let There Be Eve…Ruff Ryders’ First Lady (1999), Scorpion (2001), Eve-Olution (2002), and Lip Lock (2013) are her four multi-platinum selling albums, and her collaboration with Stefani earned her a Grammy among other honors.

Eve transitioned into acting with the box office hit Barbershop and The Cookout. She also starred in the UPN series Eve that ran for three seasons.

Eve was last seen on television as one of the co-hosts of the CBS chatfest The Talk. TheGrio reported last year she announced her departure last year after four seasons to focus on her family life with billionaire husband Maximillion Cooper.

“I’ve been so grateful that I’m able to stay here in London and do the show,” Eve told her co-hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, and Carrie Ann Inaba. ”But I can’t see, for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment.”

