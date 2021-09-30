Britney Spears’ conservatorship win is thanks to a Black woman

Brenda Penny, the mother of "Insecure" showrunner Prentice Penny, is the judge who handled the case.

Loading the player...

Britney Spears‘ recent conservatorship win has fans celebrating all over the world. But, as revealed earlier this year, this major win is in many ways thanks not only to the #FreeBritney movement but to a single Black woman.

On Wednesday, Spears’ much-talked-about conservatorship took a major turn when her father, James Spears, was suspended as conservator of her $600 million estate. As the Wall Street Journal reported, “Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny said the pleadings made it clear that “the current situation is not tenable.” She approved John Zabel, an accountant, as temporary conservator of Ms. Spears’s estate, replacing her father, James Spears.”

Following the news, Twitter burst into celebration as the #FreeBritney movement saw a major win.

Singer Britney Spears attends The 2015 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 15, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Prentice Penny, showrunner on Insecure, revealed earlier this year that Judge Penny is, in fact, his mother.

A fan account tweeted earlier this year, “Judge Penny has sided with Britney OVERRULING her father’s objections and will sign the order giving Bessemer Trust equal power #Free Britney.” Seeing this tweet, Prentice responded to let everyone know about his relationship with the judge.

Also: Judge Penny is my ACTUAL mother. I could’ve told Britney’s dad: She don’t play. https://t.co/TSMHsUzk6y — Prentice Penny (@The_A_Prentice) February 11, 2021

The tweet has gained massive traction, with over 60,000 likes and 6,000 retweets. It caught the attention of some major players in the entertainment industry, including Mindy Kaling.

Prentice I now want to see a show about your childhood with this incredible woman — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) February 13, 2021

Natasha Rothwell of Insecure also responded at the time with some celebratory emojis, and Barry Jenkins shared a meme of a shocked Jimmy Fallon.

Prentice even shared a photo of his mother getting sworn in on the popular thread, responding to The Black List founder Franklin Leonard.

Moms when she got sworn in. pic.twitter.com/NsqdMwe8Na — Prentice Penny (@The_A_Prentice) February 12, 2021

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!