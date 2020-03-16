The coronavirus is hitting Hollywood hard and Prentice Penny is one of many Black content creators whose work is being impacted by the pandemic.

His long-awaited film, Uncorked, was set to premiere at SXSW, but the festival was canceled due to the crisis.

The Insecure showrunner shared his sentiments about missing out on the big premiere in an Instagram post on Monday.

READ MORE: 50 Cent says ‘Power’ spin-offs on pause due to coronavirus panic

“LIMITED EDITION: @sxsw poster for #UncorkedMovie on @netflixfilm@netflix – Today was going to be the World Premiere of the movie at the festival. 6 years of hard work to get there by so many people. We still wanted to honor our baby by posting it today. Thank you to everyone for your kind words and support as all of our screenings get canceled,” Penny wrote.

“I know there’s a serious issue out there and want everyone to be safe. But the selfish part of me doesn’t give a shit about Coronavirus and just wants the movie to have a great launch. However, I know God always has a plan and I’m gonna leave my understanding at the door. So while we are living in this 12 Monkeys world, throw on your hazmat suit with a nice Pinot Noir and enjoy the movie on March 27.”

READ MORE: ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ stops production ‘indefinitely’ due to coronavirus outbreak

While several films have pushed back their slated release dates, Uncorked is a Netflix project, so it will hit the streamer as planned on March 27.

Thank goodness Penny’s other project, Insecure, has already wrapped filming on season 4 and will return to the small screen on April 12.

HBO dropped a new trailer for the long-awaited season last week.

Check it out: