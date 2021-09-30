Cardi B talks postpartum hormones, says she’s ‘crying for no reason’

The rapper said she "can't wait till these weird postpartum hormones completely leave my body."

Cardi B is speaking out about her postpartum depression following the birth of her son.

Earlier this month, the Grammy Award winner, 28, and her husband Offset, 29, welcomed their second child together, a boy, born Saturday, Sept. 4.

Cardi shared the exciting news with fans on social media, posting a photo of her cradling her newborn in her hospital bed while sitting next to Offset. While the rapper has yet to reveal the boy’s name, she did hit up Twitter on Wednesday to speak about her “weird postpartum hormones” since welcoming her son.

The “WAP” rapper tweeted that she “can’t wait till these weird postpartum hormones completely leave my body.”

Can’t wait till these weird postpartum hormones completely leave my body.I be crying for no reason. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 30, 2021

“I be crying for no reason,” she added.

She also explained to her fans in an Instagram Story on Thursday that she had a “crazy ass delivery” when welcoming her second baby.” I lost so much blood guys,” she said, PEOPLE reports.

Cardi then revealed that her “skin is still loose” and she still has a “little pouchy-pouch” following the birth.

Cardi and Offset are already parents to their 3-year-old daughter Kulture. The Migos rapper is also the father to Jordan, 11, Kody, 6, and Kalea, 6, from previous relationships.

“When I was pregnant with Kulture, a lot of people [were] like, ‘Oh, he has three kids already; why would you have a kid with somebody that [has] three kids?’ And it’s like, how is that such a bad thing?” Cardi said to Vogue in January 2020.

“My dad has eight kids, and we all get along, and it feels better, fuller. And with Offset, I feel like his kids just bring a pop of fun to life when they’re in his house. I actually love it. It brings out a different side of him that I like to see, and I love to see my baby interacting with her siblings. The more the merrier.”

Back in 2018 when she gave birth to Kulture, Cardi opened up about her postpartum experience.

“Like, I[‘ve] been emotional all f—–g day for no reason,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Let me tell you something. No matter how many books you read or advice I get, ya’ll never be read for mommy mode.”

She later told Harper’s Bazaar, “When I gave birth, the doctor told me about postpartum, and I was like, ‘Well, I’m doing good right now, I don’t think that’s going to happen but out of nowhere, the world was heavy on my shoulders.”

Earlier this week, the former Love and Hip Hop star made her first post-baby appearance at Paris Fashion Week, where she hit up the Musée des Arts Décoratifs for its “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition.

“Thank you @manfredthierrymugler for including me in such a historical night, the opening of your exhibit in Paris! Truly one of my favorite creative minds in the WORLD,” Cardi B wrote on Instagram. “I’m mind blown looking at your collections from over the years. A true Genius!”

