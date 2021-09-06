Cardi B welcomes second child with husband Offset

"He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings," Cardi B and Offset said in a statement

Cardi B and her husband Offset have welcomed their second child together, a boy, born Saturday, Sept. 4.

Cardi shared the exciting news with fans on social media, posting a photo of her cradling her newborn in her hospital bed while sitting next to Offset.

“9/4/21🦕💙🧸,” Cardi captioned the photo.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

Cardi, 28, and Offset, 29, are already parents to their 3-year-old daughter Kulture. The Migos rapper is also the father to Jordan, 11, Kody, 6, and Kalea, 6, from previous relationships.

“When I was pregnant with Kulture, a lot of people [were] like, ‘Oh, he has three kids already; why would you have a kid with somebody that [has] three kids?’ And it’s like, how is that such a bad thing?” Cardi said to Vogue in January 2020.

“My dad has eight kids, and we all get along, and it feels better, fuller. And with Offset, I feel like his kids just bring a pop of fun to life when they’re in his house. I actually love it. It brings out a different side of him that I like to see, and I love to see my baby interacting with her siblings. The more the merrier.”

She also told the publication that she works hard to secure a good future for her daughter.

“I give my daughter so much love, and I’m setting her up for a future,” Cardi said. “I want to tell her that a lot of the s–- that I have done in life — no matter what I did, knowing that I wanted to have kids made me go harder to secure a good future for my kids.”

Cardi B announced her second pregnancy in June at the BET Awards. She stole the show with a truly jaw-dropping appearance, theGrio reported.

Rocking a black jumpsuit with crystals, which specifically highlighted her pregnant belly, fans in the audience and at home cheered the “UP!” rapper on. She simultaneously released an Instagram post confirming the pregnancy, posting a photo shoot of her modeling with a pregnant belly, and tagging her husband in the caption.

“We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing,” she wrote. “Our home feels so blissful and very busy 😩but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes.”

Cardi also shared a photo of herself and daughter Kulture, with the child touching her bare stomach.

“I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re three years apart,” she said of her daughter and unborn child in the caption. “But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.”

theGrio’s Jared Alexander contributed to this report.

