Wendy Williams extends break from show due to ‘ongoing medical issues’

The TV personality was diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID-19 earlier this year

It looks like Wendy Williams‘ hiatus from her show is continuing. After a breakthrough case of COVID-19, Williams currently still has “ongoing medical issues” preventing her daytime talk show from returning.

It was revealed earlier this month that Williams was battling COVID-19 in a New York hospital, indefinitely delaying the start of the upcoming season of The Wendy Williams Show, theGrio previously reported. On Sept. 24, it was reported that Williams was sent home and “improving every day,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

Now, it seems the TV and radio personality will not be returning on Oct. 4 as planned due to “ongoing medical issues.”

As of Thursday, Williams “has been and continues to be under a doctor’s care and is still not ready to return to work,” according to The Wendy Williams Show’s official Instagram account. They shared in a post, “Wendy will not be returning with new shows on Oct. 4.”

The post did identify a new date on when they plan on bringing the show back in October. It reads, “We plan to return with new shows on Oct. 18. Her breakthrough covid case is no longer an issue and she has tested negative.” As the show previously accounted, not only does Wendy have to recover, but the show also needs to “ensure that production fully abides by SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols.”

This is the third official postponement for the new season of the show.

Wendy’s brother, Thomas Williams, Jr., shared a statement on his official YouTube channel last week regarding his sister’s recovery, theGrio previously reported. He shared, “I did speak with Wendy; she’s stabilized, she’s doing alright. You know, I can’t give all the blow by blows. I told her I’ll never proceed her voice through the show. But I do thank you all for all the kind words. I really do believe and have the faith that Wendy’s going to make it.”

He continued, “It’s not an easy fight. It’s not one that individuals always win. Sadly, come November, we are on the anniversary of my mother passing. It’s not easy. This isn’t easy, but it’s necessary. But she’s doing well; she’s stable, I have spoken with her. We are hanging in there.”

