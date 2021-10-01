Lil Nas X reveals he dated, broke up with ‘That’s What I Want’ music video co-star

Earlier this week he revealed on 'Radio Andy' with Andy Cohen that he was single and ready to "focus on music"

In a recent interview, Lil Nas X reveals he dated and broke up with his “That’s What I Want” music video co-star shortly after revealing his newly single status.

Lil Nas X is currently promoting his debut album, Montero, which dig big numbers on the Billboard charts in its first week, debuting at #2 on the Billboard chart. Appearing on various radio shows, Nas X has been opening up about his personal life, and what inspires his often very vulnerable and thought-provoking music.

As theGrio previously reported, Nas X recently revealed that he is single earlier this week, and that he wants to “focus on his music.” Now, Nas X is getting a little more specific with his dating history, revealing he was recently involved with his music video co-star, Yai Ariza.

Photo: Screengrab via YouTube/Lil Nas X – THATS WHAT I WANT (Official Video)

On a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Hits 1 LA, Nas X reveals the nature of his relationship with Ariza. He told hosts Tony Fly and Symon, “We were dating, and we are still on very good terms…you know, we may date again, I’m sure.”

He explained that his commitment to work right now is what led to the breakup, sharing, “I love him; he is amazing. I wanted to kind of focus on my music right now.”

He added that Ariza is still someone very special to the rapper, referring to him as, “the best person I have ever dated.” He revealed, “I am still very much in love, but I’m trying to manage, you know? If it’s meant [to be], it will happen in the future. … Life is long.”

Lil Nas X visits SiriusXM’s “Morning Mash Up” on Sept. 14, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

As theGrio previously reported, Nas X first revealed that he was single when he appeared on Andy Cohen‘s SiriusXM radio show this week.

“I heard you have a boyfriend, I heard you’re seeing somebody,“ Cohen asked, before Nas X responded, “I was seeing someone, [but] I kind of decided I don’t want to anymore.”

He added, “Maybe I’m floating around right now,” he said. “I just want to work on music, and every now and then, you know, maybe I’ll kiss a guy every blue moon.”

Due to his recent revelation, it’s safe to say Nas X may have been referring to Ariza when he opened up to Variety about his then-boyfriend earlier this year. He shared at the time, “I’ve had some good boyfriends and some bad ones. A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot.”

He added, “I’ve found someone special now, I think this is the one. I can’t explain it — it’s just a feeling.”

