Stars of ABC’s ‘Queens’ release new single, music video

The song, "Nasty Girl," is a "love-letter" to '90's music and culture, the stars of the show shared in a statement

The first musical taste of ABC‘s Queens is here! The highly anticipated series has dropped its first music video, with the show’s stars appearing in the visual for “Nasty Girl.”

In just a few weeks, ABC will premiere its latest series, Queens, starring Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez. The series “follows the story of the Nasty B*tches, a hip-hop group from the 90s that has lost but is trying to regain its sizzle, theGrio previously reported. The four ladies, now in their 40s, have been out of the game for years and hope to recapture their glory days.”

Now, ABC has dropped an exclusive sneak peek of the series in the form of a brand new music video.

Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez. (Credit: ABC/Jeff Daly)

On Friday, the fictional group’s first single, “Nasty Girl,” was made available on all streaming platforms. The visual sees the women in a stunning video with typical music video flare, dancing on yachts, in front of mansions and with plenty of swag. The song itself, a nod to the group’s name, is catchy and braggadocious, everything you want from a hip-hop hit.

The video and song were seen under the show’s executive music producer, Swizz Beatz. Beatz shared in a statement, “To see these Queens come together in unity is amazing in 2021. This show is special in many ways to me and it’s an honor to be the Executive Music Producer.” Tim Story, who has directed videos for major music acts like ‘NSync, India Arie, Monica, K-Ci & JoJo, and more, took on the “Nasty Girl” video.

ABC’s “Queens” stars Naturi Naughton as Jill aka Da Thrill, Eve as Brianna aka Professor Sex, Brandy as Naomi aka Xplicit Lyrics, and Nadine Velazquez as Valeria aka Butter Pecan. (ABC/Gavin Bond)

The four leads, Brandy, Eve, Naughton, and Velazquez shared a joint statement accompanying the release of the video and song.

“As artists who came up in the ’90s, ‘Nasty Girl’ is our love letter to the groundbreaking music and hip-hop culture of the era,” they explained.

They continued, “Filming the music video on a yacht in Miami, with the Champagne flowing and pyrotechnics blasting, stirred up a sense of nostalgia and pride in how far we have come as artists. To still be in the game today and supporting each other along the way is what our show ‘Queens’ is all about.”

Queens premieres Tuesday, Oct. 19 on ABC.

