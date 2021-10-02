B2K member Lil Fizz apologizes to frontman Omarion for dating his ex-girlfriend

The public apology came Friday during a B2K reunion performance at The Forum in Los Angeles

Many fans of the early 2000s boyband B2K worried they’d never see the iconic R&B group collaborate again after it was revealed in 2019 that band member Lil Fizz was dating the ex-girlfriend of frontman Omarion, causing a sizeable rift between the two.

Now, after Lil Fizz publicly addressed his actions with a heartfelt apology to Omarion on Friday, the pair may be one step closer to making amends.

Singers (L to R) Dreux Frederic aka Lil Frizz, Omari Grandberry aka Omarion, De’Mario Thornton aka Raz B, and Jarell Houston aka J-Boog of the band ” B2K” attend a taping of MTV2’s “Super Bowl XXXVII Tailgate Spectacular” at MTV Times Square Studios January 24, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

The mea culpa came during a west coast stop of The Millennium Tour, a concert tour originally starring all four B2K members but was reduced in its second leg to just Omarion after the group had their falling out.

Omarion finally reunited on stage with fellow members J-Boog, Raz-B and Lil Fizz on Friday at The Forum in Los Angeles, California, when Lil Fizz took a moment to admit his regrets in front of thousands of fans in attendance.

“I think it wouldn’t be right if I didn’t take this moment bro to publicly apologize to you,” he said. “I did some f***** s*** to my brother. I’m not proud of it, man. So I want to say humbly and sincerely apologize to you for any turmoil and dysfunction I caused between you and your family.”

Omarion appeared to accept the apology, with the two hugging it out afterward and continuing on with the show.

The scandal Lil Fizz referenced in his apology was made public when Lil Fizz appeared on Instagram Live with Apryl Jones, the former girlfriend of Omarion and the mother of his two children. Omarion and Jones split in 2016.

During a 2020 interview with Big Boy, Omarion revealed that he and Lil Fizz were no longer friendly following the incident, but was open to the idea of putting the past behind them.

“I don’t have a relationship with Fizz,” he said. “But I think there should be an opportunity for us to talk one day. I don’t know when that is.”

It appears that day has come.

theGrio’s Blue Telusma contributed to this report.

