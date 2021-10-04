Ciara celebrates Russell Wilson’s new NFL record with adorable video of son

As of Sunday, Wilson holds the record for NFL quarterback with the fastest 100th win

In an adorable video of their one-year-old son, Ciara celebrates her husband Russell Wilson‘s new NFL record with her many fans and followers.

Some major congratulations are in order for Russell Wilson. Over the weekend, the Seattle Seahawks Quarterback made NFL history by winning 100 games by game four of his tenth season in the league, breaking a record previously held by Peyton Manning. In a tweet of a photo containing the official stats, Adam Schefter of ESPN shared, “Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson won his 100th NFL game today and did it faster than any player in league history ever has.” The tweet and information has since taken off, with many congratulating Wilson on his historic win.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks passes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Russell’s wife and pop star Ciara took to social media to raise up her hubby with a video of their one-year-old son, Win Harrison. Set to the classic Queen song, “We Are the Champions,” the video shows Win dressed to the nines in an adorable navy suit, stomping around to the hit song while holding sunglasses in his hand.

Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson won his 100th NFL game today and did it faster than any player in league history ever has. pic.twitter.com/Iqc6pU2TIm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2021

That feeling when you get the WIN, and you learn Daddy made history today by becoming the fastest QB in @NFL history to reach 100 wins! Proud of you @DangeRussWilson. You inspire us all! #3 #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/nNcZsRNF0i — Ciara (@ciara) October 4, 2021

In a heartfelt message above the video, Ciara wrote, “That feeling when you get the WIN, and you learn Daddy made history today by becoming the fastest QB in @NFL history to reach 100 wins! Proud of you @DangeRussWilson. You inspire us all! #3 #GoHawks.” Wilson, who is very open about his faith on social media, gave it up to Jesus when reacting to breaking the record on his own page. He wrote in a tweet, “JESUS… YOU get ALL the Glory!!!”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 24: Russell Wilson and Ciara attend as Russell Wilson & Ciara Launch 3Brand At Rookie USA Flagship on June 24, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

In addition to supporting each others solo endeavors and careers, they couple has some big projects coming down the line soon, as theGrio previously reported. Their debut children’s book, Why Not You, will publish in spring 2022 from Random House Kids. The official synopsis reads, “In this picture book debut, superstars Ciara and Russell Wilson encourage readers to see themselves achieving their dreams, no matter how outrageous they may seem. It’s a lyrical celebration of self-esteem, perseverance, and daring to shoot for the stars.”

In an official joint statement obtained by People Magazine, the couple shared, “As parents to three amazing children, we know how important it is to share the gift of reading with kids at an early age. Through this book, we hope to not only encourage kids worldwide to read but also inspire them to pursue their dreams with a ‘Why Not You’ attitude.”

