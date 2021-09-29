Ciara, Russell Wilson to release first children’s book ‘Why Not You’

The title of the book is inspired by their non-profit foundation of the same name and is set to release in spring 2022

Ciara and Russell Wilson have announced plans to release their first children’s book, Why Not You, in the spring of 2022.

The Wilsons are a celebrity couple that gives back and with their Why Not You Foundation, they have found a way to make a major impact. Founded in 2014, the nonprofit is “dedicated to education, children’s health and fighting poverty, empowering today’s youth to lead with a why not you attitude.”

The title of the foundation serves as the name of their upcoming children’s book, keeping in line with their desire to inspire and uplift the youth of today.

(Credit: Getty Images)

Set to be published by Random House Books for Young Readers on March 1, 2022, Why Not You? is written by Ciara and Russell with JaNay Brown-Wood, and with illustrations by Jessica Gibson. The book is said, “to inspire young readers to see the value in themselves, be brave, and go after their biggest dreams!” The website gives a sneak peek into the longline of the book, which reads, “Why not you? Amazing you! You’re a winner! You’re so strong! You are perfect and important—you and all your gifts belong!”

The official synopsis reads, “In this picture book debut, superstars Ciara and Russell Wilson encourage readers to see themselves achieving their dreams, no matter how outrageous they may seem. It’s a lyrical celebration of self-esteem, perseverance, and daring to shoot for the stars.”

So excited to reveal that me and @DangeRussWilson wrote our 1st picture book! WHY NOT YOU?

This book encourages kids to believe in themselves! Beautiful illustrations by @Jessiedrawz, it will be on sale from @randomhousekids in March 2022. Pre-order now: https://t.co/W2zLHLP2O9 pic.twitter.com/C5oWfYddte — Ciara (@ciara) September 29, 2021

In a tweet promoting the book, Ciara wrote, “So excited to reveal that me and @DangeRussWilson wrote our 1st picture book! WHY NOT YOU? This book encourages kids to believe in themselves! Beautiful illustrations by @Jessiedrawz, it will be on sale from @randomhousekids in March 2022. Pre-order now.”

Russell Wilson and wife Ciara speak with children as they celebrate being named one of ‘Earth’s Mightiest Athletes’ with a visit to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park on June 20, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Christian Thompson – Handout/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

The couple also shared a joint statement obtained by People Magazine.

“As parents to three amazing children, we know how important it is to share the gift of reading with kids at an early age. Through this book, we hope to not only encourage kids worldwide to read but also inspire them to pursue their dreams with a ‘Why Not You’ attitude,” the statement read.

Pre-order the book and learn more about the story at the official website, here.

