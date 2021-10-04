Morgan Freeman narrates new promo for Dave Chapelle special ‘The Closer’

Chappelle's sixth comedy special on Netflix premieres on the streamer Monday night the final one in his Netflix deal

Morgan Freeman is the surprise narrator in a brand new promo for Dave Chapelle‘s upcoming Netflix comedy special, The Closer.

Beginning with his lucrative deal with Netflix in 2016, Chappelle has found success collaborating with the streaming giant on must-see stand-up comedy special events. With his previous specials The Age Of Spin, Deep In The Heart Of Texas, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation, and Sticks & Stones, Chappelle received critical acclaim and even earned three Emmy nominations.

Dave Chappelle campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang on Jan. 30, 2020 in North Charleston, South Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Now, Chappelle is set to close out this “body of work” with his latest special, The Closer.

The promo for The Closer sees Chappelle driving on an open road, with esteemed actor and frequent narrator Morgan Freeman narrating his journey. Freeman dramatically states at the start of the video, “This is Dave. He tells jokes for a living. Driving down these country roads is a lot like a meditation…he is deep in thought, back in the trance, five specials in this many years, how do you close a body of work that profound?”

Freeman continues to speak to “the enormity of the pressure” of closing out a series of comedy specials, before Chappelle slams on his breaks and yells, “Will you shut the f— up Morgan Freeman?!” The shot then pans out to reveal Freeman is in fact narrating from inside Chappelle’s car. After apologizing, Chappelle tells Freeman, “it’s alright,” as they continue down the open road.

Per an official press release obtained by theGrio, The Closer also sees Chappelle reunite with Emmy-award-winning director Stan Lathan, who directed all six of Chappelle’s Netflix specials.

Morgan Freeman at the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Denzel Washington at Dolby Theatre on June 6, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) 610265

As theGrio previously reported, Chappelle received the coveted Mark Twain Prize for American humor back in 2019. In his speech the time, Chappelle opened up about the artform of comedy, and the honesty it takes when done correctly.

“There’s something so true about this genre, when done correctly, that I will fight anybody that gets in a true practitioner of this art form’s way because I know you’re wrong,” Chappelle said. “This is the truth and you are obstructing it. I’m not talking about the content, I’m talking about the art form.”

The Closer premieres globally on Netflix on Oct. 5.

