Lizzo faces backlash after calling Chris Brown ‘my favorite person in the world’

Pop star Lizzo is facing swift backlash around a video shared on social media of an interaction between the singer and Chris Brown, whom she seemed to be meeting for the first time. The video shows Lizzo calling Brown her “favorite person” in the world.

In the video, the “Rumors” singer approached Brown backstage on Friday night after he surprised fans on the Millennium Tour in Los Angeles. She gleefully approached the singer and asked for a photo saying, “Can I get a picture with you? Because you’re my favorite person in the whole f****** world.”

Brown took a picture with Lizzo, as well as another with her friends.

The seemingly innocent interaction earned the pop star backlash due to Brown’s history of violence against women. The singer was jailed after a violent altercation with his former girlfriend, Rihanna, in 2009. In 2017, another former girlfriend Karrueche Tran obtained a restraining order against him. He has also been accused of violence against two other women and a sexual assault in Paris—for which he was never charged.

One user wrote, “Lizzo fangirling over Chris Brown…” with a GIF that said, “Disappointed but not surprised.”

Another pointed out the hypocrisy in expressing disappointment with Lizzo and not other stars, writing, “Chris brown being your fave person is just really pathetic BUT 90% of y’all faves including mines have worked with that man so don’t act brand new with Lizzo.”

Another wrote, “Lizzo has worked with and promoted nutritionists and trainers whose sole purpose is weight loss. Now she asked for a photo with CHRIS BROWN and said he was her favorite person in the world ?? A serial abuser and stalker? I really can’t ignore this pattern, it sucks.”

However, Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, did have a lot of supporters on social media.

“Lizzo receiving backlash for wanting a picture with Chris Brown makes zero sense. She’s 33. Sis had his pictures on her binder catching the school bus too,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “I know yall ain’t canceling Lizzo when all your faves have released a feature with Chris Brown in the last 5 years.”

Lizzo and her friends were at a stop on the Millenium Tour, which featured Bow Wow, B2K, among others. They wore matching Burberry outfits inspired by a B2K Word Up Magazine photo, according to her Instagram page.

The singer, who is an avid social media user, has not yet addressed the backlash.

