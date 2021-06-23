Chris Brown under investigation for slapping woman, LAPD says

Police responded to the singer’s home in Tarzana on Friday, where an unidentified woman said Brown slapped her forcefully.

Embattled singer Chris Brown is once again under investigation for violence against a woman.

Police responded to the singer’s home in the San Fernando Valley on Friday, where an unidentified woman claimed Brown had slapped her forcefully during an early-morning argument, according to TMZ. Los Angeles Police Department officers took a report and will forward it to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office, which will determine if charges will be filed, the outlet reported.

According to TMZ, the slap “made part of her weave come out.” Social media users found little irony in Brown being, again, accused of violence against a woman.

Writer Naima Cochrane tweeted, “Someone last week was talking about Chris and said something about his career if he hadn’t assaulted Rihanna … I had to remind them that wasn’t a one-off. That’s who this ni**a is. And ppl keep acting like he ‘made one mistake as a kid.’”

Someone last week was talking about Chris and said something about his career if he hadn't assaulted Rihanna…I had to remind them that wasn't a one off. That's who this ni**a is. And ppl keep acting like he "made one mistake as a kid". https://t.co/ImlAKaZsYQ — Naima Cochrane’s Burner Acct (@stillnaima) June 23, 2021

A 2016 article in Rolling Stone detailed how the troubled pop star has had a long history of domestic violence, with the most prominent case being his violent assault against Rihanna. The assault, which occurred the night before the Grammy Awards in 2009, left the pop star covered in bruises.

The Rolling Stone article detailed five other Brown incidents — as well as his violent reaction to questioning during an interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America, when he stormed off-set and broke a window in his dressing room. Brown has been accused of at least two other incidents since 2016.

Brown is trending on Twitter, where fans and public figures alike are chiming in on the situation. Writer David Dennis, Jr wrote: “It’s almost as if Chris Brown was never reformed or reckoned with his abusive behavior and was coddled by a culture of misogyny and violence that allows men like him to flourish despite the ways they terrorize women. But hey he did that flip one time!”

Chris Brown attends the 62nd Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles in January 2020. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Another user wrote: “The fact that we let Chris Brown have a career after what he did to Rihanna … And people are surprised about him still hitting women to this day … I’m just so tired.”

Brown hasn’t issued an official statement about the incident in Tarzana, however he did seemingly respond to the reports with a subtle Instagram post on Tuesday. The singer took to his Instagram Stories where he wrote, “Y’all so damn [cap],” accompanied by laughing emojis, according to Complex.

Brown was most recently featured on a new Wale single called “Angles.” The D.C. rapper has also not commented on the new Brown allegations.

