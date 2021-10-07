NHL star Evander Kane investigated by team for alleged fake vaccine card

Kane could also face prosecution under U.S. and Canadian law

Loading the player...

National Hockey League star Evander Kane is being investigated for submitting a fake vaccination card to the league—violating COVID-19 protocols.

On September 3, 2021, the NHL released its protocols, levying severe restrictions on players who aren’t vaccinated. Those players will only be able to go to their hotel, practice facility, and arena, and are barred from public areas like bars, restaurants, gyms, and pools. Additionally, unvaccinated players cannot have guests in their rooms, and could be suspended if they test positive for the virus or are barred from playing due to local government restrictions. They will also lose one day’s pay.

Evander Kane #9 of the San Jose Sharks warms up during the NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on March 27, 2021, in Glendale, Arizona. The Coyotes defeated the Sharks 4-0. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

According to Sportsnet, Kane is being investigated by his team, the San Jose Sharks, for a violation of the protocols. The 30-year-old Canadian hockey star has already been under investigation by the NHL due to allegations that he gambled on games.

Kane is also dealing with a very public divorce from his estranged wife, Anna Kane. His wife has alleged that Evander was physically abusive toward her. An investigation into the domestic violence allegations led the Sharks and Kane to mutually agree that he would not attend training camp this week.

The star declared bankruptcy earlier this spring.

In addition to possible sanctions from the NHL if Kane used a fake card, he could also face prosecution under U.S. and Canadian law. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection department, buying, selling, or using a counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination card is a crime punishable by a fine and up to five years in prison.

A woman presents an attendant her coronavirus vaccination card to gain entry to Liberty Theatre in Camas, Washington. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

As previously reported, former NBA player Lazar Hayward and a female companion were arrested in Hawaii for allegedly submitting fake vaccine documentation to the state’s Safe Travels portal, which tracks the virus and visitors to the state. Unvaccinated individuals are required to present a negative test result or quarantine for 10 days.

Upon Hayward and Raven Randle’s arrival in Kauai from Los Angeles, they were arrested, processed, and sent back to California. The state’s Department of the Attorney General reviewed the test results, which were flagged by the system before the pair was arrested. They have been charged with unsworn falsification of the documents.

The Consumer Trade Commission has advised Americans not to purchase or present fake vaccine cards. “The only legitimate way to get proof that you’re vaccinated — or that you test negative — is to GET vaccinated or to TEST negative,” they noted. “If you lose that proof, check with your state health department or the place you got vaccinated to find out how you might be able to get a replacement.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!