The Bruno Mars/Anderson .Paak Silk Sonic debut album has a release date

It looks like Silk Sonic will finally drop their debut album soon.

An Evening With Silk Sonic, the much-anticipated full-length collaboration of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak will drop on Nov. 21 — earlier than initially expected.

Mars shared the news on Twitter on Friday – his 36th birthday – along with a photo of the duo with legendary Bootsy Collins. Collins gave the group its name and reportedly collaborated with them on the album.

The duo spoke to a Rolling Stone for a cover story in August, where they revealed An Evening With Silk Sonic wouldn’t be released until 2022, a push-back from the initial planned fall release, theGrio previously reported.

Silk Sonic have already released two cuts from the album – the Billboard Hot 100-cracking “Leave the Door in March and “Skate” in July.

“We’re really in touch-up mode now,” Mars told Rolling Stone. “We’ve got the bones of most of the album, so it’s really about touching up parts that need a little more….”

.Paak said the delays were the result of that artistic strive to create the best project they can.

“We’re not there. We were there. We had some moments in the danger zone!” he said. “I think we put the pressure on ourselves by putting out ‘Leave the Door Open’ — but a deadline is important, because at some point, you gotta say, ‘This is it.’ Otherwise you’re gonna work it till you hate it. But there’s a beauty in that — you do have to get sick of it, because that means you put the love and the time and the passion in it, and it’s taxing.”

✨We locked in and made an album. The band’s called Silk Sonic. First song drops next Friday 3/5.✨ pic.twitter.com/kzCQ3f7NRa — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 26, 2021

So far, the project, which was conceived during the COVID-19 pandemic, looks to be a soul, funk, and rap-tinged body of music that fans of either artist’s individual projects should appreciate. Mars is a life-long performer – introduced to the world in a cameo as a 6-year-old Elvis impersonator in 1992’s Honeymoon in Vegas – who has become one of the best-selling and most-awarded artists of all time.

.Paak’s body of work is smaller but no less impactful, with four beloved studio albums under his belt and a variety of guest appearances . Both artists have multiple Grammys to their name.

