Saweetie disputes accusations of colorism after 2020 video resurfaces

The rapper posted evidence debunking claims that she complied with colorist comments made by rapper Too Short during an Instagram Live

Saweetie had some words for the internet critics accusing her of colorism after an old video resurfaced in which the “ICY GRL” rapper discusses mixed-race women and interracial relationships with fellow Bay Area rapper Too Short.

During the resurfaced Instagram Live, which originally took place in 2020 according to TMZ, Too Short converses with Saweetie. He professes his love for mixed-race women and revealed that he’d never been in love with a woman who was 100% Black.

Saweetie attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS)

The clip that blew up on social media on Friday night shows Saweetie laughing at Too Short’s comments but does not contain the full conversation. It left fans to assume her opinion without context and without hearing any further comments she said in response.

Since @idkthreat blocked me make sure y’all post the whole clip. Black women are beautiful period! pic.twitter.com/ZqP9py7VFR — icy bae ❄️ (@Saweetie) October 8, 2021

While many on social media were critical of Too Short for making the comments in the first place, a barrage of negativity was directed in Saweetie’s way as well. She was accused of “complying” with the colorist comments. Saweetie, born Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, herself has mixed Black and Filipino heritage.

Saweetie addressed the monsoon of negative comments flooding her mentions on Friday evening by revealing a clip showing a different part of the conversation during which Saweetie responds to Too Short by empowering all Black women.

“I heard your little comment about when people come together they make a beautiful baby, but Black women is beautiful period, on their own, with their own blood, you feel me?” she said in the video, which she captioned: “Since @idkthreat blocked me make sure y’all post the whole clip. Black women are beautiful period!”

In this image released on May 23, Saweetie poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

The 28-year-old rapper also reposted a screenshot of a previous response to a fan on social media who asked if dark-skinned women can be pretty.

“I was raised by dark skin women 🙄 so I find this question insulting,” Saweetie said in response to the fan. “Wts I don’t think they can be pretty. I think that they are pretty.”

This shouldn’t even be a conversation but thank you for having my back baby. I’m going back to my shoot ✌🏽 Y’all have a Jesus blessed day. https://t.co/Acc6NasxAZ — icy bae ❄️ (@Saweetie) October 8, 2021

The image was originally reuploaded by a Saweetie fan page with the caption: “They want Saweetie to fit their narrative so bad 🥴”

Saweetie wrote to the fan, thanking them for their support: “This shouldn’t even be a conversation but thank you for having my back baby. I’m going back to my shoot ✌🏽 Y’all have a Jesus blessed day.”

