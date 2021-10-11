Texas GOP figure Allen West vows to ‘fight vaccine’ from hospital bed with COVID

West, who is running for governor against Abbott, doubles down on anti-vaccination stance after he and his wife contracted the virus

Allen West, a Texas Republican gubernatorial hopeful, has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

On Sunday, West told the Associated Press that he’s “doing great.”

“No complaints. I’m just relaxing,” said West, adding that he is waiting for the results of a chest X-ray.

Former U.S. Rep. Allen West walks into Trump Tower on December 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

West and his wife, Angela, both contracted the virus after attending a crowded fundraising event last week. His wife is vaccinated against the virus and received monoclonal antibody therapy. Allen West was also given the treatment, but was not vaccinated, and he was ultimately admitted to a Texas hospital due to a lowered level of oxygen saturation in his blood.

From his hospital room, West tweeted a thread update on his condition. “Good Sunday morning everyone! Greetings from Medical City, Plano, Tx, where I had a great night’s sleep, especially after watching Texas A&M upset Alabama!”

He added, “Yesterday my wife, Angela, and I underwent monoclonal antibody infusion therapy at Advance ER in Dallas — special hat tip to the staff there for their care and professionalism. The results were immediate…I had an early morning chest x-ray, so I will get the results soon. The staff at Medical City – Plano are fantastic and they’re not forcing any harmful protocols on me, and they’re making me grits for breakfast!!!”

5/ I can attest that, after this experience, I am even more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates. Instead of enriching the pockets of Big Pharma and corrupt bureaucrats and politicians, we should be advocating the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy. — Allen West (@AllenWest) October 10, 2021

Allen West doubled down on his anti-vaccination stance, writing, “I can attest that, after this experience, I am even more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates. Instead of enriching the pockets of Big Pharma and corrupt bureaucrats and politicians, we should be advocating the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy.”

He noted, “Instead of jabbing Americans, and not illegal immigrants, with a dangerous shot which injects them with these spike proteins . . . guess what? I now have natural immunity and double the antibodies, and that’s science.”

Then-U.S. Rep. Allen West (R-FL) listens during a Tea Party Town Hall meeting February 8, 2011 at the National Press Club in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“As Governor of Texas, I will vehemently crush anyone forcing vaccine mandates in the Lone Star State. There are far better protocols that individual citizens can utilize and decide for themselves,” he wrote. “Our bodies are our last sanctuary of liberty and freedom, I will defend that for everyone, even the progressive socialist jackasses who must be saved from themselves. God’s blessings and thanks so very much for all your prayers.”

West was formerly the chair of the Texas Republican Party, and is running for governor against Gov. Greg Abbott. He was elected to the U.S. House in Florida in 2010, where he was a member of the Tea Party. He lost his reelection in 2012.

Allen West relocated to Texas, where he reentered the spotlight, taking the helm of the state’s GOP last year.

