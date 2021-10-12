Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey and more star in ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ trailer

The RHOA icons are joined by housewives from RHOBH, RHONJ and RHONY

Real Housewives fans, rejoice! In the latest trailer for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey are joined by five other housewives from other cities on a lavish (and dramatic) trip to Turks and Caicos.

While The Real Housewives franchise has captivated reality TV fans on Bravo for over 15 years, the cities have always remained respectfully separated. Outside of cameos, the franchise has yet to take their talent from different cities and mash them up, until now.

As announced earlier this year, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip sees Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills staple Kyle Richards, Real Housewives of New Jersey sister-in-laws Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, and Real Housewives of New York City OGs Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer go on a must-watch vacation together.

If the new trailer is any indication, this spin-off series will be everything Real Housewives fans could want (and then some). The preview begins with some of the greatest moments in housewives history, from Moore’s famous “Gone with the Wind Fabulous” line, to Giudice’s table flip scene.

Suddenly, the clip transitions to lavish footage of the ladies on vacation, complete with beach scenes, yacht trips, and themed parties.

The trip won’t be all fun and games, however. Singer, who clashed with RHONY newcomer Eboni K. Williams last season, seems to have a bumpy time on vacation with Moore and the other ladies.

In the trailer, Moore asks her, “Do you want to be a friend to anyone?”

Richards quips in the clip, “They call her the Ramona-coaster because she is all over the place.”

Later in the clip, tension arises between Bailey and Moore on the vacation as well. Bailey tells her RHOA castmate, “Ramona’s not my friend, you’re my friend! So act like it!”

Bailey also has some words with Richards, telling her, “I was kind of irritated.” When Richards asks if she was who Bailey was irritated with, she responds, “You kind of kicked it off.”

The main moment in the trailer teases a showdown between Moore and Singer on a boat. In tense exchange, Singer tells Moore, “Oh f— you,” which naturally, does not go over well with Moore. She responds, “What you’re not gonna do is say f— you to me! Who the f— do you think you are, Ramona?!”

RHUGT may mark Bailey’s last appearance on a Real Housewives series, as she recently announced her departure from RHOA after eleven years. She wrote in her Instagram post, “Thank you to my Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories!”

Fans won’t have to wait much longer for RHUGT. The spin-off series will drop its first three episodes on Nov. 18 on Peacock.

