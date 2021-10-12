Cardi B marries lesbian couple with Raven-Symoné as ring bearer

During Monday's "Cardi Tries___," she and the actress joined two women in what was, for one of them, a surprise wedding.

Rap darling Cardi B officiated the surprise wedding of a lesbian couple on the latest episode of Cardi Tries___, which aired on National Coming Out Day.

The Facebook docuseries, Cardi Tries___, which debuted in December, finds the rapper trying interesting new things with a variety of dynamic people. Its first show found the candid, engaging MC trying ballet, and since then, she’s also attempted rhythmic gymnastics, done stunt car racing, and even cooked with gourmet chef Vallerie Castillo Archer.

On the Facebook docuseries, “Cardi Tries___,” rap star Cardi B tries interesting new things with a variety of dynamic people. (Photo: Facebook)

During Monday’s show, Cardi B and actress Raven-Symoné joined the two women, Brandi Taylor and Shannon Herbert, in the surprise wedding that Taylor had disguised for Herbert as an engagement party.

“You guys are probably wondering why I’m here,” Cardi B said during the event, which was also her 29th birthday. “I’m gonna get these two beautiful ladies married.”

In a surprise wedding ceremony on Monday’s “Cardi Tries___” episode, (from left) bride Brandi Taylor, rap star/officiant Cardi B, bride Shannon Herbert and ring bearer Raven-Symoné share a sweet moment. (Photo: Facebook)

“It’s not only a special day for you guys,” she continued, “it’s a special day for me. I want to thank you guys for making me a part of your beautiful journey.”

Raven-Symoné, who joined the ceremony as its ring bearer, said at the end of the episode, “That was epic. I mean, who gets to say that Cardi B officiated their wedding? Brandi and Shannon do.”

“And Raven,” Cardi added.

The episode was filmed in July, when the Grammy Award-winner was pregnant with her son. She gave birth in early September.

Cardi Tries___ is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and is only available on Facebook Messenger and Facebook Watch.

As previously reported, Raven-Symoné announced her marriage to Miranda Maday in a private backyard ceremony last year.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” the 34-year-old wrote on her Instagram in a post that has since been deleted. “I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new ass**le!!!”

National Coming Out Day was first celebrated in the United States in 1988 to support lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in their “coming out of the closet.” In her book, An Army of Ex-Lovers: My Life at the Gay Community News, writer Amy Hoffman notes that the initial idea was grounded in feminism and gay liberation, contending that coming out to friends and family and living an openly gay life is the most basic form of gay activism.

