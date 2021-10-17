Kenya Moore danced through injury on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ episode

"I was just shocked. This has been such a tough week for me," Moore says in a recent interview

Loading the player...

Actress Kenya Moore is inching closer and closer to winning the current season of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) after she avoided elimination on Wednesday.

What’s all the more impressive is that the Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) star danced through an injury.

Moore, 50, was in the bottom three contestants this week, along with fellow castmates actor Brian Austin Green and The Bachelor‘s Matt James. However, both Green and James were sent home in a double elimination, while Moore was saved by DWTS judges Derek Hough and Len Goodman.

Kenya Moore attends the premiere of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” at Republic in Atlanta back in 2020. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

A surprised Moore last week told Entertainment Tonight she was happy to be moving on despite multiple ailments.

“I was just shocked. This has been such a tough week for me,” Moore said. “I’m dancing injured. I had this emotional low last night after we performed, and it was just overwhelming to fight so much and do a great dance and then end up in the bottom again. I don’t even know how I felt.”

For Monday’s dance, Moore and her professional partner, Brandon Armstrong, were dancing Contemporary to Moana’s “How Far I Go” during DWTS‘s Disney week. Moore stated that it was during that dance that she injured herself.

“I thought I broke my ribs,” she said.

Moore sought treatment at an urgent care the following day.

“I was OK, but I just didn’t want to stop dancing. It meant everything for me to be here,” she said.

After getting low scores for consecutive weeks, compounded by her injury, Moore said that she was very emotional after Monday’s episode.

“Last night I was in my bed after our dance, and, you know, we keep getting scored so low and there are just a lot of emotional things going on in my life right now. It was just overwhelming for me, honestly,” she told the entertainment news source. “I just cried myself to sleep last night.”

Moore joined DWTS under some duress. She reportedly was given an ultimatum by Bravo Network saying that she couldn’t appear in both RHOA and DWTS and she had to choose, as previously reported by theGrio.

Although Bravo relented, they stated that there wouldn’t be a crossover, meaning that her time on DWTS will not be featured in future episodes of RHOA.

Moore is also dealing with an emotional breakup. In August, she filed for divorce from husband Marc Daly after four years of marriage, according to Page Six. The two are also battling for custody for their daughter, Brooklyn, who was born in 2018. They first separated in September 2019.

Season 30 of DWTS continues on Monday on ABC.

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts, Dear Culture or Acting Up? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!