Vanessa Bryant files to trademark ‘KB24’ to represent Kobe sports business company : report

Kobe Bryant's widow is looking to create a multi-tier sports and entertainment conglomerate under the company name Kobe Inc.



Loading the player...

Vanessa Bryant has been working hard to ensure the name of her late husband, NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant, lives on. Her latest endeavor is by reportedly trademarking ‘KB24,’ according to TMZ.

Bryant has reportedly filed paperwork to trademark ‘KB24,’ the initials of Kobe and the jersey number he wore for the second half of his 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. The term will apparently be used as branding for a sports and entertainment company run by Vanessa.

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Laine Bryant attend Tribeca Shorts: Animated Shorts curated by Whoopi Goldberg during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theatre on April 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

The company, called Kobe Inc., is slated to include several departments, disciplines, and entities, such as documentaries, trading cards, music, podcasts, TV shows, websites, and training camps. “KB24” is the latest in a number of trademarks that Vanessa and the Bryant family have filed for and obtained since the tragic death of Kobe and daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020.

Previous trademarks include “Mambacita,” “Lady Mambas,” “Lil Mambas” and “Mamba Sports Academy,” as previously reported by theGrio. These are derived from Kobe’s basketball nickname, “The Black Mamba.” In May 2020, the Mamba Sports Academy, where Kobe was coaching Gianna’s basketball team, dropped the word “mamba” from its name to respect the request from Vanessa, as reported by CBS News.

Kobe Bryant in 2019. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vanessa also has severed ties with Nike Brand, who had a contract with Kobe to release his shoes and apparel during his life. After the contract expired, Vanessa announced that she would not renew, citing the company making access to Kobe’s shoes and products limited following his death.

“My hope will always be to allow Kobe’s fans to get and wear his products,” Vanessa said in a statement in April. “I will continue to fight for that. Kobe’s products sell out in seconds. That says everything. I was hoping to forge a lifelong partnership with Nike that reflects my husband’s legacy. We will always do everything we can to honor Kobe and Gigi’s legacies. That will never change.”

During his life, Kobe himself was attempting to use “mamba” as branding in several outlets. Laker president Jeanie Buss stated on Inside the Green Room podcast that Kobe had designed the Black Mamba Laker jersey that the team wore during their championship run in 2020.

Kobe Bryant poses with his family (Credit: Getty Images)

Vanessa had announced the launch of the “Mambacita” athleisure clothing line in May, as previously reported by theGrio. Proceeds for the clothes went to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, a non-profit organization designed to create a “positive impact for underserved athletes and young women in sports,” according to its website.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Acting Up”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!