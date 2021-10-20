Shaun Robinson on longevity and ’90 Day Bares All’

EXCLUSIVE: The host of "90 Day Bares All" sat down with theGrio and opened up about her lengthy career

In an exclusive interview, Emmy award-winning journalist Shaun Robinson opened up about having longevity in the industry and 90 Day Bares All.

From her tenure on Access Hollywood to her Emmy winning coverage of A Grand Night in Harlem, Robinson’s accomplishments speak for themselves. Since 2016, Robinson has also hosted the hit TLC series, 90 Day Fiancé, with its new spin-off, 90 Day Bares All, currently streaming on Discovery Plus.

Robinson sat down with theGrio and opened up about the hit series, what the shows really say about relationships and couples, and her career in general.

Shaun Robinson attends Manuela Testolini And Eric Bent Present An Evening Of Music, Art And Philanthropy Benefiting In A Perfect World Honoring Prince – Arrivals at The Jeremy Hotel on March 03, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

“I think one of the reasons that I have lasted so long in the entertainment business is because I truly believe that my purpose is to help other people tell their stories,” she shares exclusively with theGrio.

Speaking specifically to the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, she explains, “It has been so much fun being a part of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise and 90 Day bares all. I’ve been hosting the show for several years now and it keeps growing and growing and growing.”

She even jokes that her own mother is a big fan of the reality TV series, saying, “she is absolutely addicted to the show!” Still, Robinson insists there is much more to the series than just entertainment, as there is plenty to learn about human behavior and relationships through the show.

“All of these shows just really bring home the point that communication is the key to any good relationship. The couples that you see through their ups and downs, it always it always surprises me that they are able to talk about things that under normal circumstances, maybe they wouldn’t say anything about, but we make them bring it all to the surface. They are really baring all.”

Later in the conversation, Robinson opened up about her hard work in the news and entertainment business, and the secret to her longevity.

“I think that one of the things that contributes to my longevity is that I had the foundation of being a journalist,” she shares. “I studied journalism when I was in college and I knew that I wanted to be not just a talking head, but somebody who could really, you know, respect the art of journalism, because I do really think it’s an art, the integrity of journalism and working as hard as I could to be the best journalist that I could be.”

Moderator Shaun Robinson onstage during Visionary Women present Grit, Guts, and Grace Lessons in Overcoming Adversity and Cultivating Resilience with Diana Nyad and Norma Bastidas at the Montage Beverly Hills on October 9, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Visionary Women)

She adds, “I truly believe that my purpose is to help other people tell their stories. So I’ve worked really, really hard at it.”

Check out Robinson’s full interview with theGrio now.

New episodes of 90 Day Bares All drop Sundays on discovery+.

