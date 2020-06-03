Shaun Robinson shades Billy Bush about being an ‘ally’

Shaun Robinson is an award-winning journalist doing big things, but it seems she may be harboring some resentment for her former Access Hollywood costar, Billy Bush.

She took to Twitter to throw some shade at the host after he promoted an EXTRA segment he did on the George Floyd protests.

“I appreciate you being an ally now. But, if you want to talk about the pain White Privilege causes African Americans, you should probably also talk to the Black woman who sat next to you on the set of Access Hollywood for years,” she posted.

Good Morning @thebillybush. I appreciate you being an ally NOW. But, if you want to talk about the pain #WhitePrivilege causes African Americans, you should probably also talk to the black woman who sat next to you on the set of #AccessHollywood for years. https://t.co/CN5jnJ4NOb — Shaun Robinson (@shaunrobinson) June 3, 2020

Comedian, Wandy Sykes, got in on the action too.

Hey Billy, go take a seat next to Chachi. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) June 3, 2020

