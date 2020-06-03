Shaun Robinson shades Billy Bush about being an ‘ally’

Cortney Wills
Shaun Robinson and Billy Bush (Credit: Getty Images)

Shaun Robinson is an award-winning journalist doing big things, but it seems she may be harboring some resentment for her former Access Hollywood costar, Billy Bush. 

She took to Twitter to throw some shade at the host after he promoted an EXTRA segment he did on the George Floyd protests.

“I appreciate you being an ally now. But, if you want to talk about the pain White Privilege causes African Americans, you should probably also talk to the Black woman who sat next to you on the set of Access Hollywood for years,” she posted.

Comedian, Wandy Sykes, got in on the action too.

Robinson didn’t elaborate on the “pain” Bush’s white privilege may have caused, but we have a feeling there’s plenty of tea to spill about their time as coworkers.

Even though we’re used to President Donald Trump’s vulgar comments about women and minorities by now, a conversation he had with Bush shocked the nation during the 2016 election. A leaked Access Hollywood video from 2005 showing Trump and host  Bush making lewd comments about women — including remarks that should be understood as sexual assault — was one of the first huge red flags about our future POTUS.

At the time, former presidential candidate Ben Carson characterized the comments as “normal” conversation between men. But there’s nothing normal about men bragging that their stardom allows them to “do anything” they want to women, as Trump said, including grabbing them “by the p—y.”

