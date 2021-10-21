Lil Nas X honored with his own day in hometown Atlanta

The "Old Town Road" singer received the honor a month after the release of his debut album "Montero."

Oct. 20 is officially “Lil Nas X” day in Atlanta.

The “Old Town Road” singer flew to his hometown on Wednesday to collect a proclamation honoring his impact and influence in the city.

“Whereas, the Atlanta City Council is pleased to recognize Lil Nas X for his success in the world of music, entertainment and popular culture,” reads an official document from the Atlanta City Council.

After ticking off the rapper/singer’s many career highs — from breakthrough, Billboard Hot 100 record-setting hit “Old Town Road,” to his many awards and the release of his Montero album — the proclamation also honored his “considerable” impact on behalf of LGBTQ+ acceptance in the music industry.

Nas X couldn’t be happier to receive the honor.

“This is amazing. I would have not have imagined I would be here four years ago when I was in my sister’s room on the floor. What else can I say?” he told the crowd during his acceptance speech. “This is incredible, man. Life just keeps getting better.”

Mayoral candidate Antonio Brown presented the key to Nas X and spoke about the rapper’s influence as an open member of the LGBTQ+ community.

“He has made a considerable impact on the LGBTQ community by reshaping how society accepts LGBTQ artists within the music industry, and empowering others to break barriers and be more open, expressive, and personal through music and art,” said Brown, who openly identifies as an LGBTQ+ member.

The candidate took a moment to give Nas X his flowers for motivating him to live out loud.

“And Lil Nas X, I just wanna say you inspire me,” Brown said. “I’m running to be the mayor of Atlanta. I would be the first LGBTQ mayor in the history of the city. And you inspire me, allow me to believe I can do it. So thank you.”

Atlanta Councilor, Antonio Brown presented Lil Nas X with an award in recognition of his success. October 20th has now been named “Lil Nas X Day” in Atlanta 🥳

Fellow hometown superstar and record producer Dallas Austin co-hosted the event, which was sponsored by Gilead COMPASS Initiative, one of the leading HIV/AIDS research companies in the country. Attendees included Chloe Bailey, Kandi Burruss, and Miss Lawrence.

While in Atlanta, Nas X visited his “baby registry” donation recipient, as well as his COMPASS grantee, Thrive SS, a nonprofit dedicated to health equity for Black gay men living with HIV. Nas X also visited the Ponce De Leon Center to meet with youth and families affected by HIV.

The “baby registry,” part of Nas X’s promotion for his debut album Montero and its single “Industry Baby,” has raised more than $100,000 for the Gilead COMPASS Initiative. The organization has pledged to match up to an additional $25,000 per grantee once the registry is officially closed.

